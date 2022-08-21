New Delhi: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Punjab visit, an alert has been issued regarding a possible terrorist attack in the state. This alert was issued on the conspiracy of Pakistan Intelligence Agency (ISI) to terrorize Punjab. As per the intelligence reports, ISI is trying to carry out terrorist attacks in Chandigarh and Mohali. According to the alert, terrorists can attack the bus stands in Chandigarh and Mohali.

The intelligence agencies have warned that terrorists can target bus stands and public transport and have sent inputs in this regard to the Punjab government. Following the update, the Punjab government has ramped up the security arrangements in the state.

It may be noted that PM Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Mohali on August 24, where he will inaugurate the Tata Cancer Hospital.

The reports also revelaed that ten political leaders are on the target list of terrorists, including former deputy CM Sukhjinder Randhawa, former ministers Gurkeerat Kotli, Vijayinder Singla and Parminder Pinky. The central intelligence agencies has shared the list of 10 leaders with the Punjab Police, after which the state police has increased the security of all of them.

Earlier, the Punjab Police had caught four terrorists from the national capital, namely Deepak Moga, Sunny Isapur, Sandeep Singh and Vipin Jakhar. The police informed that all four were in contact with Canadian gangster Arsh Dalla and Australia-based Gurjanta Zinta.

During interrogation, the terrorists revealed that along with Delhi and Moga, Mohali is also on the target of terrorists.