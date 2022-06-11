हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Jammu and Kashmir

Terrorism in Kashmir on its ‘last leg’, target killings act of desperation: J&K LG Manoj Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said, "Targeting innocent people including female teachers was a well-planned move to provoke police and security forces so that they would commit a mistake that can set a base for street protests."

File Photo

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Saturday (June 11) said that targeted killings of members of the minority community were carried out by the terrorists with an aim to provoke security forces to commit a mistake in retaliation. They plan to anger people and create a civil uprising in Kashmir. He added, “But we assure that police and security forces won’t touch any innocent and instead continue to root-out terrorism from Jammu and Kashmir.” 

Sinha said, "Targeting innocent people including female teachers was a well-planned move to provoke police and security forces so that they would commit a mistake that can set a base for street protests."

We won’t allow them (terrorists) to succeed in such nefarious designs. Police and security forces won’t even touch any innocent as we are following the policy of “don't leave the criminal and don't touch the innocent”, LG Sinha said. 

He said that society must condemn target killings in Kashmir. “I can tell you that terrorism in Kashmir is on its last leg. Target killings are acts of desperation," the J&K LG said, assuring people that the pace of development will not stop in the UT and this place will be a real paradise in some years in all ways. Sinha was addressing a gathering after inaugurating a model residential school and Tribal youth hostel in Kulgam.

