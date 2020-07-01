Terrorist killed as Army foils infiltration bid along LoC in Jammu & Kashmir's Rajouri

A terrorist was killed as the Army foiled an infiltration bid by a group of terrorists along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday (July 1) morning.

Sources said that based on specific intelligence inputs from Jammu and Kashmir police, a joint operation was launched close to LoC in Keri area of Bhimber Gali Sector in Rajouri district. Some terrorists were spotted crossing the LoC and alert troops of Indian Army foiled the infiltration bid resulting in killing of one Terrorist. The terrorists were intercepted by the security forces when they entered 400 metres into this side from across the LoC around 5: 55 AM. One AK-47 with two magazines were recovered from the eliminated terrorist. The search operation to track down other terrorists was in progress.

On Wednesday, terrorists also attacked a CRPF patrolling party in Sopore area of Jammu and Kashmir . The troops of G/179 CRPF along with Jammu and Kahsmir police while placing 'naka' were attacked by terrorists at 7:35 am which was retaliated promptly.

According to reports, one CRPF personnel died while three got injured after the terrorists opened fire at them. It is learnt that two of the injured CRPF personnel are in criticial condition. One civilian also died in the attack. The injured were admitted to a hospital.

"Terrorists attacked a naka party at Model town in Sopore. Injuries to some Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans and a civilian reported. Area cordoned off and search operation started," said Dilbag Singh, DGP Jammu & Kashmir Police.