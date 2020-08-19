हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jammu and Kashmir terrorism

Terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, operation on

The unidentified terrorist was killed in Molu Chitragam area of the district.

Terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir&#039;s Shopian district, operation on

A terrorist was killed on Wednesday when an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir. The unidentified terrorist was killed in Molu Chitragam area of the district. Sources in the Jammu and Kashmir police said that two to three terrorists are trapped in the area.

According to an official a joint team of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, 44 Rashtriya Rifles and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) launched a cordon and search operation in Molu after the tip-off of the presence of terrorists in the area. As the searching party cordoned the spot where terrorists were hiding, the terrorists fired upon them leading to the encounter.

A police official said, "A joint team of Police, 44 RR and CRPF launched a cordon-and-search-operation in Molu after the tip-off of the presence of terrorists in the area." He said, "As the searching party cordoned the spot where terrorists were hiding, the terrorists fired upon the searching party, who retaliated, leading to the encounter."

Kashmir Zone Police confirming this tweeted, "Encounter has started at Chitragam area of Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow."

The operation is currently going on.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

