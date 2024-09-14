Terrorist Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In J&K’s Baramulla

At least a terrorist was killed on Saturday in an active encounter with security officials in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla, reported Zee news TV.

Security forces and terrorists engaged in an encounter in the Chak Tapper Kreeri Pattan area of Baramulla district, Jammu and Kashmir, on Friday night, officials reported.

"Encounter has started at Chak Tapper Kreeri Pattan area of Baramulla. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," the Kashmir Zone Police wrote in a post on X.

A joint team of police and army conducted a cordon and search operation in the area yesterday. When the forces approached the suspected location, the militants hiding there opened fire, prompting a retaliatory exchange of gunfire.