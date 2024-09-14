Advertisement
J&K ENCOUNTER

Terrorist Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In J&K’s Baramulla

A terrorist was killed during an encounter with security forces in Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: Sep 14, 2024, 08:57 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Terrorist Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In J&K’s Baramulla (Representative image/ANI)

At least a terrorist was killed on Saturday in an active encounter with security officials in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla, reported Zee news TV.  

Security forces and terrorists engaged in an encounter in the Chak Tapper Kreeri Pattan area of Baramulla district, Jammu and Kashmir, on Friday night, officials reported.  

"Encounter has started at Chak Tapper Kreeri Pattan area of Baramulla. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," the Kashmir Zone Police wrote in a post on X. 

A joint team of police and army conducted a cordon and search operation in the area yesterday. When the forces approached the suspected location, the militants hiding there opened fire, prompting a retaliatory exchange of gunfire.

