Terrorist supporter Tony Ashai denies being ISI agent, says never endorsed armed struggle in Kashmir

Pakistan supporter Tony Ashai on Thursday dismissed allegations levelling him of being an agent of Pakistani spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). Speaking to Zee News, Ashai said, "My reaction is that it is all nonsense and baseless allegations that I am an ISI agent."

Calling Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan his friend, Ashai said that he knows him for 20 years. He also said that he knows Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan through work in Dubai, adding that they have never discussed anything political.

He stated, "Yes I have known Imran Khan for the last 20 years and he is my friend before he became PM. I have also know SRK through my work in Dubai and we have never discussed anything political."

This is the last statement I am putting out here about some Indian Media accusing me of being an ISI agent, JKLF member and instigating violence in Kashmir.

1. I have never met anyone in Pakistan Army or ISI in my life and no am not working for any agency. 1/n — Tony Ashai (@tonyashai) July 23, 2020

A day after senior BJP leader Baijayant Jay Panda claimed that some Bollywood celebrities have 'verifiable links to ISI and Pakistan Army, sources claimed that Khan and his wife Gauri have a business relationship with Ashai, accused of making inflammatory anti-India statements and funding terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

Calling Khan an Indian patriot, Ashai also said, "I am sure he (Khan) had no clue about my activism for Kashmir. May I also add, I have never met a more patriotic Indian than SRK."

He claimed that he has never endorsed anyone to fight an armed struggle or been a member of the banned outfit Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF). Ashai also added that he admired India's secular character.

He added, "It is True that I am a Kashmiri and oppose the illegal action that Prime Minister Narendra Modi took on August 5, but never have I endorsed anyone to fight an armed struggle. In fact, it is opposite. I do not hate India or Indians, In fact, I admired India secular character. Because some in Indian media have started character assassination against me, I will clear my name in the court of law very soon. All those journalists who made stories up without any evidence will have to pay for their actions. Never been a JKLF member."

In a series of tweets, Ashai said, "I have never met anyone in Pakistan Army or ISI in my life and no am not working for any agency.

He further tweeted, "I have never been a member of JKLF but I have met some JKLF people in Los Angeles in the early 90s and never since then. I have never received any funds from JKLF or any agency for my education, business or activism for justice for Kashmiris. A complete lie."

Ashai also said, "Through my work, I have met many celebrities including Imran Khan, Shahrukh Khan and many others. Other than my design work we have never engaged in any other business."

According to sources, Khan and his wife have a business relationship with Ashai, who lives in the US, has been making inflammatory statements on Kashmir. Ashai is an architect and was born in Kashmir. He has been provoking Kashmiri youth to pick-up stones and guns. This has also been the case with terror sympathisers in Jammu and Kashmir who provoke youth to take up arms.