TERRORIST KILLED

Terrorist, Who Escaped From Bandipora Ketsun Forest, Killed In Sopore Ambush

Sources confirmed that the slain terrorist was the same individual who had escaped from the security forces' cordon during an encounter in the Ketsun forest of Bandipora on November 7.

Written By Syed Khalid Hussain|Last Updated: Nov 09, 2024, 10:21 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Trending Photos

Representative image

A foreign terrorist was killed in an ambush operation in the Rampora forest area of Sopore, Baramulla district, on Wednesday. According to top police officials, the security forces had received intelligence about the movement of the terrorist in the forest area and had set up a cordon in advance.

As the terrorist entered the cordoned area, he was challenged. In response, he opened fire, leading to an exchange of gunfire in which the terrorist was killed.

Sources confirmed that the slain terrorist was the same individual who had escaped from the security forces' cordon during an encounter in the Ketsun forest of Bandipora on November 7, where another terrorist was killed. Security forces had been tracking the fugitive, and he was eventually intercepted in the Rampora area. An AK-47 rifle and a significant quantity of ammunition were recovered from his body.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the terrorist had ties to the Jaish-e-Mohammed militant group, though his individual identity is still being confirmed.

This follows another successful operation the previous day in Panipora, Sopore, where two terrorists—one foreign and one local—were killed. In the past week, security forces have carried out six anti-terror operations, resulting in the killing of eight terrorists, including five foreign militants. Additionally, nine supporters of terrorists have been arrested during this period.

