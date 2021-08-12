Terrorists attack BSF convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam, encounter underway

New Delhi: After terrorists attacked a Border Security Force (BSF) convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Thursday (August 12), an encounter broke out between terrorists and security personnel, PTI cited officials as saying.

"Terrorists opened fire at a BSF convoy on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway at Malpora in the Qazigund area of Kulgam district,” the news agency quoted an official as saying. According to the officials, the attack took place when the convoy was headed for Srinagar from Jammu.

There have been no reports of any injuries in the attack and the attackers were trapped, police spokesperson said. Further, the spokesperson informed reinforcements have reached the spot and senior officers of the police, CRPF and the Army are also present there.

"Terrorists fired upon BSF convey at NHW Kulgam. No injury reported. However, terrorists trapped," IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar was quoted as saying by the Kashmir zone police.

On Monday, BSF busted a terrorist hideout and seized a huge cache of arms and ammunition in a joint operation with other security agencies ahead of 75th Independence Day. “On 09 August 21, on specific input, a joint operation of BSF was launched with Rashtriya Rifles and Special operations Group in Poonch in the forest area at Vill-Sangad, (Teh-Mankot) PS-Mendhar, Poonch,’’ Deputy Inspector General of BSF, S P S Sandhu had said. During the search operation, two AK-47 rifles, a Chinese pistol, four grenades and two mobile phones were also recovered.

(With PTI inputs)