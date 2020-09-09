हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
CRPF

Terrorists hurl grenade at CRPF bunker in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag, two jawans injured

The area where the incident took place has been cordoned off and search operations have been launched to nab the attackers.

Terrorists hurl grenade at CRPF bunker in Jammu and Kashmir&#039;s Anantnag, two jawans injured
File Photo

New Delhi: Two CRPF jawans received minor injuries after terrorists hurled a grenade at their 40BN bunker at Lalchowk in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag on Wednesday (September 9, 2020). 

As per reports, both personnel have received splinter injuries and were shifted to Government Medical College for treatment where their condition is said to be stable.

The area where the incident took place has been cordoned off and search operations have been launched to nab the attackers.

(This is a developing story)

 

