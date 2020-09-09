Terrorists hurl grenade at CRPF bunker in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag, two jawans injured

New Delhi: Two CRPF jawans received minor injuries after terrorists hurled a grenade at their 40BN bunker at Lalchowk in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag on Wednesday (September 9, 2020).

As per reports, both personnel have received splinter injuries and were shifted to Government Medical College for treatment where their condition is said to be stable.

The area where the incident took place has been cordoned off and search operations have been launched to nab the attackers.

(This is a developing story)