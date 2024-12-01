Terrorists Minimise Internal Communication, Pose Huge Challenges To Security Forces, Says IG BSF Yadav

Border Security Force (BSF) IG Ashok Yadav on Saturday highlighted concern over rising attempts by terrorists to infiltrate Jammu and Kashmir. He said that foreign terrorists pose a serious challenge to security establishments.

Speaking during 60th Raising Day celebrations, Yadav said that terrorists avoid internal communication, which is a huge challenge to security forces, and in order to face this challenge, security forces have chalked out a new strategy. The Border Security Force (BSF) celebrated its 60th Raising Day at the Frontier Headquarters in Srinagar.

BSF, the frontline force of the country, was raised on December 1, 1965, with primary responsibility to safeguard the international border. Later, with the passage of time, it was deployed to safeguard LoC in Kashmir. The BSF today, on 60th raising day, held a grand get-together at BSF headquarters in the Humhama area of district Budgam.

ADGP BSF Satish S Khandar was the chief guest. He witnessed the BSF Dog Squad and other abilities of soldiers. Besides this, a cultural program and ‘barakhana’ were organized on the BSF Raising Day for the veterans of the force and all personnel posted at the Frontier Headquarters.

During the celebrations, BSF IG Ashok Yadav said that December 1 is a very important day for us. December 1, 1965 BSF force was made every year. We celebrate this day, and the commitment we have made for the country reinforces that.” During the event, IG Frontier also threw light on the situation in Forward areas and situation in Kashmir.

“Terrorists have cut down on communications among themselves, which is posing a huge challenge to the security forces in tracking them down,” Yadav said. “Winter has started, and before winter there are chances of infiltration, vulnerable gaps are filled up, and army plans are made to counter every attempt,” he further stated.

“From intelligence agencies we get inputs that people are on launching pads; around 130-150 terrorists are present there, but we have plans to foil their attempts,” he added. "Terrorists always make attempts to strengthen their security protocol. They do less communication, but we act on them and who are their supporters and crib on them. Yadav said.

“As we control the security situation, the terrorists come up with new strategies, and success is that jointly we have made local recruitment very low, but yes, foreign terrorists presence is there, and their strategy is that they do less communication and don’t come in habitats, and they can hide for longer periods. It’s a challenge, but security forces have made their plans to counter that,” he said. “I can say of Kashmir valley that 15-16 local terrorists and 50-60 foreign terrorists are active in Kashmir as per intelligence input of security forces,” he added.