'There was no need for youth to pick up arms in 1990': J&K LG Manoj Sinha

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha addressed a huge gathering in South Kashmir and said that given the enormous resources in the region, there was no need for the youth to pick up arms in 1990. “Even today, some people are not happy with the region’s peace and continue to misguide young boys,” the LG said.

Sinha said that post-2019, the pace of development has touched new heights. “Before 2019, only 6 km roads were constructed a day and today 20 km are being constructed every day. Before 2019, only 2500 km were macadamized and today 7500 km of road are being macadamized per day,” the LG said.

He also stated that the farmers of J&K are the happiest, given their income. “We are the best UT after Punjab and Haryana as far as farmer’s income is concerned,” the LG said.

He said that the government led by him is committed to the welfare of Artisans.

The LG inaugurated Rs 4.50 Cr Martand Chainstitch cluster. The cluster has been established by the J&K Khadi & Village Industries Board (KVIB) under the Scheme of Fund for Regeneration of Traditional Industries being administered by the Ministry of MSME (GOI), meant for the development of clusters to make the traditional industries more productive & competitive.

Speaking on the occasion, Sinha reiterated the commitment of his administration to preserving the traditional arts and promotion and patronization of same and stated that the UT administration is alive to the aspirations of associated artisans and workers.

“There is the heartfelt attachment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji towards all Indian trades and crafts. With the active support of the Central Government, the administration is extending every possible hand-holding support so that the age-old and pristine craftsmanship is preserved in its true essence. He outlined that he personally would be more than happy to materialize whatever this community desires to be done by his administration,” the LG said.

“Kashmir is known for its exquisite crafts and craftsmanship. I am indebted to the artisan community of the UT for professing art forms and possessing skill sets that are renowned not only in the country but the world over,” Sinha said.