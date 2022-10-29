'They are shaming women of their families': Khushbu on DMK leader's derogatory remarks on BJP women

New Delhi: BJP leader and actress Khusbu Sundar on Saturday (October 29) hit back at DMK leader Sadai Sadiq for his sexist remarks at BJP women leaders and said that his derogatory statements are not shaming her but the women of their families. BJP leader further said she is waiting for Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin's response on the matter and want him to make sure that no other person from the party makes such derogatory remarks against women.

"They're not shaming me, they're shaming women of their families, their mothers. I'm not even ready to accept an apology which is just like that given by the man who made the comments" said Khusbu Sundar to ANI.

After the disrespectful remarks made by her party member against women, DMK women's wing secretary and party's MP Kanimozhi apologised to actress-politician Khushbu Sundar over a DMK functionary's alleged derogatory remark targeting BJP women leaders in Tamil Nadu.

Sundar appreciated Kanimozhi's support and asserted that she wants Tamil Nadu CM to take action so that no other person makes demeaning statements about women.

"I really appreciate Kanimozhi (DMK MP) for standing up for me. I have always seen her supporting women & their freedom of speech." BJP leader & actress Khusbu Sundar on DMK leader's derogatory remarks against women BJP leaders

"I'm waiting for Tamil Nadu CM to speak up for me to make sure that no other person makes this kind of comment about other women. I want TN CM to be the shining example," Khushbu Sundar told ANI.

Condemning the comments on the BJP office-bearers: Khushbu Sundar, Gautami, Namitha, and Gayathri Raghuram at a recent public meeting in Chennai, BJP State vice-president Narayanan Thirupathy demanded stern action on Sidiq.