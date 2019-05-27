Third child should not be allowed to vote and contest elections: Baba Ramdev

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev on Sunday said that the population of India should not cross 150 crore in next 50 years. He stressed that India will not be able to handle a population of more than that. Ramdev also suggested some ways to keep population under check and said that the government must come up with a law under which third child should not get the voting rights and he/she must not be allowed to contest elections too. He also said that third child should not be allowed to enjoy facilities provided by the government.

"Our population shouldn't cross 150 cr in next 50 yrs. We aren't prepared to have a population more than that. It can be possible only when a law is made that the third child won't have voting rights, right to contest elections and facilities by the government," Ramdev was quoting as saying by ANI.

Yog Guru Ramdev: Our population shouldn't cross 150 cr in next 50 yrs. We aren't prepared to have a population more than that. It can be possible only when a law is made that the third child won't have voting rights, right to contest elections and facilities by the govt. (26.05) pic.twitter.com/7TdKhrL0rr — ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2019

Addressing a press conference, Ramdev remarked that a law in this regard would act as an deterrent and people will not give birth to more than two children. "Then people will not give birth to more children, no matter which religion they belong to," he added.

Live TV

Ramdev also demanded that the government should impose a full ban on cow-slaughter as it would help in reducing the clashes between cow smugglers and "gau rakshak" (cow protectors). "There should be a complete ban on cow slaughter and it is the only way out to end the conflict that we see between cow smugglers and 'gau rakshak'. For those who want to eat meat, there are several other types of meat which they can eat," he said.

The revered yoga guru also advised the government to impose a country-wide ban on liquor like in Islamic countries. "In Islamic countries, liquor is banned. If in Islamic countries it can be banned then why not in India? This is the land of sages. There should be a complete ban on liquor in India," the Yoga guru said.