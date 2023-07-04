trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2630800
NewsIndia
SHARAD PAWAR

Those Who 'Betrayed' My Ideology Should Not Use My Photograph: Sharad Pawar Tells Ajit Faction

Sharad Pawar's photo was seen at the new office of the Ajit Pawar faction in Mumbai. 

Last Updated: Jul 04, 2023, 07:03 PM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

Those Who 'Betrayed' My Ideology Should Not Use My Photograph: Sharad Pawar Tells Ajit Faction

Mumbai: NCP president Sharad Pawar on Tuesday said only the party of which he is president and Jayant Patil the Maharashtra unit chief should use his photograph. Those who "betrayed" his ideology should not use it, he said, two days after his nephew Ajit Pawar and eight other MLAs of the Nationalist Congress Party joined the BJP-Shiv Sena government in Maharashtra.

"Only the party of which I am the national president and Jayant Patil the state president can use my photograph," Pawar senior told reporters here.

In his lifetime, it was his prerogative to decide who should use his photograph, he said.

cre Trending Stories

"Those who betrayed my ideology and with whom I have ideological differences cannot use my photograph," the veteran leader added.

Incidentally, Pawar's photo was seen at the new office of the Ajit faction in south Mumbai which was inaugurated on Tuesday.

The Ajit Pawar group has removed Jayant Patil as state NCP president. Patil, on the other hand, has submitted a petition to the Assembly Speaker seeking to disqualify Ajit and his associates.
 

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: Who is the 'villain' of the Balasore train accident?
DNA Video
DNA: ZEE NEWS investigation from ground zero, see this report