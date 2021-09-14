हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Jammu and Kashmir

Three civilians injured in grenade attack targeting police in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama

The injured persons were rushed to a hospital while the security forces cordoned off the area, the police officials said.

Three civilians injured in grenade attack targeting police in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama
Representational Image

Srinagar: At least three civilians were injured when some terrorists lobbed a grenade at a police movement party at Rajpura area of Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday (September 14).

The bomb which missed the intended target exploded on the roadside injuring the civilian bystanders.

The injured persons were rushed to a hospital while the security forces cordoned off the area, the police officials said.

Soon after the attack, extra reinforcements rushed the spot and a search operation was launched to catch the attackers.

There has been a spurt in grenade attacks by militants in Kashmir in recent times. Last month, a CRPF personnel was injured after terrorists hurled a grenade on a bunker of the paramilitary force in Safakadal locality of Srinagar. 

