Colombo explosions

Three Indians among those killed in Sri Lanka blasts, tweets Sushma Swaraj

Play

External Affairs Minister (EAM) Sushma Swaraj on Sunday tweeted that atleast three Indians are among those killed in a string of deadly explosions in Sri Lankan capital Colombo today morning.

In her tweet the EAM said that the Indian High Commission in Colombo has conveyed to the Government of India citing the National Hospital, Colombo about the death of three Indian nationals.

The minister added that the names of the deceased are Lokashini, Narayan Chandrashekhar and Ramesh and the Indian government was ascertaining further details.

In another tweet, the minister said that she has informed the Sri Lankan Foreign Minister that India is ready to provide all humanitarian assistance to Colombo in this moment of crisis. She added that India is also ready despatch its medical teams to help Sri Lankan agencies.

Sushma Swarah has appealed to Indians in distress to get in touch with Indian High Commission in Colombo in case they need any assistance. She also tweeted the helpline numbers, which are: +94777903082,+94112422788,+94112422789, +94112422789.

At least 207 people were killed and 450 injured as a series of blasts hit Colombo Sunday morning. Seven people have also been arrested in a raid on a house in Colombo in connection with the blasts probe, news agency Reuters reported. 

"Altogether we have information of 207 dead from all hospitals. According to the information as of now, we have 450 injured people admitted to hospitals," Police Spokesman Ruwan Gunasekera said in Colombo.

The eight explosions, some of which were reportedly suicide bomb attacks, forced the Sri Lankan to order clampdown across the country. The government has declared a curfew and blocked access to major social media and messaging sites, including Facebook and WhatsApp. 

