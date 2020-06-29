हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
india china border dispute

TikTok, UC Browser, Shareit, Helo, Likee among 59 Chinese apps blocked by India; here's the full list

The ban comes after the violent clashes between the Indian Army and China's Peoples Liberation Army 

TikTok, UC Browser, Shareit, Helo, Likee among 59 Chinese apps blocked by India; here&#039;s the full list

New Delhi: Amid the rising tensions between India and China, the Ministry of Information Technology banned 59 Chinese apps on Monday (June 29).

The official statement read that these apps are 'engaged in activities that are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, the security of the state and public order'.

Here's the list of 59 Chinese apps that have been banned: 

1. TikTok
2. ShareIt
3. Kwai
4. UC Browser
5. Baidu map
6. Shein
7. Clash of Kings
8. DU Battery Saver
9. Helo
10. Likee
11. YouCam makeup 
12. Mi Community 
13. CM Browers 
14. Virus Cleaner 
15. APUS Browser 
16. ROMWE 
17. Club Factory 
18. Newsdog 
19. Beauty Plus 
20. WeChat 
21. UC News 
22. QQ Mail 
23. Weibo 
24. Xender 
25. QQ Music 
26. QQ Newsfeed 
27. Bigo Live 
28. SelfieCity 
29. Mail Master 
30. Parallel Space
31. Mi Video Call – Xiaomi 
32. WeSync 
33. ES File Explorer 
34. Viva Video – QU Video Inc 
35. Meitu 
36. Vigo Video 
37. New Video Status 
38. DU Recorder 
39. Vault-Hide 
40. Cache Cleaner DU App studio 
41. DU Cleaner 
42. DU Browser 
43. Hago Play With New Friends 
44. Cam Scanner 
45. Clean Master – Cheetah Mobile 
46. Wonder Camera 
47. Photo Wonder 
48. QQ Player 
49. We Meet 
50. Sweet Selfie 
51. Baidu Translate 
52. Vmate 
53. QQ International 
54. QQ Security Center 
55. QQ Launcher 
56. U Video 
57. V fly Status Video 
58. Mobile Legends 
59. DU Privacy 

The ban comes after the violent clashes between the Indian Army and China's Peoples Liberation Army at the Line of Actual Control on the night of June 15. 

20 Indian soldiers attained martyrdom, whereas, over 45 PLA soldiers were reportedly killed.

