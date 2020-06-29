TikTok, UC Browser, Shareit, Helo, Likee among 59 Chinese apps blocked by India; here's the full list

New Delhi: Amid the rising tensions between India and China, the Ministry of Information Technology banned 59 Chinese apps on Monday (June 29).

The official statement read that these apps are 'engaged in activities that are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, the security of the state and public order'.

Here's the list of 59 Chinese apps that have been banned:

1. TikTok

2. ShareIt

3. Kwai

4. UC Browser

5. Baidu map

6. Shein

7. Clash of Kings

8. DU Battery Saver

9. Helo

10. Likee

11. YouCam makeup

12. Mi Community

13. CM Browers

14. Virus Cleaner

15. APUS Browser

16. ROMWE

17. Club Factory

18. Newsdog

19. Beauty Plus

20. WeChat

21. UC News

22. QQ Mail

23. Weibo

24. Xender

25. QQ Music

26. QQ Newsfeed

27. Bigo Live

28. SelfieCity

29. Mail Master

30. Parallel Space

31. Mi Video Call – Xiaomi

32. WeSync

33. ES File Explorer

34. Viva Video – QU Video Inc

35. Meitu

36. Vigo Video

37. New Video Status

38. DU Recorder

39. Vault-Hide

40. Cache Cleaner DU App studio

41. DU Cleaner

42. DU Browser

43. Hago Play With New Friends

44. Cam Scanner

45. Clean Master – Cheetah Mobile

46. Wonder Camera

47. Photo Wonder

48. QQ Player

49. We Meet

50. Sweet Selfie

51. Baidu Translate

52. Vmate

53. QQ International

54. QQ Security Center

55. QQ Launcher

56. U Video

57. V fly Status Video

58. Mobile Legends

59. DU Privacy

The ban comes after the violent clashes between the Indian Army and China's Peoples Liberation Army at the Line of Actual Control on the night of June 15.

20 Indian soldiers attained martyrdom, whereas, over 45 PLA soldiers were reportedly killed.