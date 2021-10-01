Tit-for-tat: 10-day quarantine must for all UK travellers to India, despite vaccination

New Delhi: In a tit-for-tat move, India has made a 10-day quarantine mandatory for all travellers visiting India from the United Kingdom. This rule will be applicable for all, irrespective of vaccination status, in a reciprocal measure to UK government's rule making making quarantine must even for vaccinated citizens of several nations including India.

This will be applicable from October 4. Whatever be their vaccination status, all UK passengers will have to undergo this mandatory quarantine upon arrival in India. They will also have to undertake three COVID-19 RT-PCR tests - within 72 hours before travel, on arrival at airport, and on Day 8 after arrival, as per media reports. Home or the destination address can be the place where mandatory quarantine is done.

