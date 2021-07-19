TMC plans to take on Modi in 2024, to air Mamata’s speech across states on July 21

New Delhi: With an aim to enter national politics, the Trinamool Congress on Monday (July 19) announced that it will put up giant screens in various states to broadcast party supremo and West Bengal chief Mamata Banerjee’s speech on July 21.

Senior TMC leader Madan Mitra said that TMC will enter national politics and form government in Delhi in the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

“TMC is going to enter national politics through virtual programmes on July 21. Giant screens will come up in Tripura, Assam, Odisha, Bihar, Punjab, UP and Delhi on July 21. In 2024, there will be Mamata government in Delhi,” Mitra was quoted as saying by ANI.

Mitra added that the main event will happen in Delhi at the Constitution Club where Mamata Banerjee will virtually address the gathering from Kolkata.

“The TMC will be inviting opposition leaders on July 21 which the party celebrates as Martyr’s Day and which was organised virtually last year,” he said.

The TMC leader said that the party would use “Modi Bharat Choro” slogan to challenge Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP in the general elections.

“This time the slogan will be ‘Modi Bharat Choro’. In UP elections, BJP will suffer a huge loss and it will be a deciding factor for 2024 whether or not BJP will retain power,” Mitra asserted.

The TMC soundly defeated the BJP in the recently concluded assembly elections in West Bengal. The party had earlier hinted at challenging the prime minister in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi.

