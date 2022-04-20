हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
jahangirpuri violence

TMC to send all-women fact-finding team to investigate Jahangirpuri violence

The TMCs' decision to send the fact-finding team to Jahangirpuri comes days after the BJP sent similar teams to Bogtui in Birbhum district where nine people were burnt alive, as per PTI.

Image credit: ANI

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress leadership has decided to send an all-women fact-finding team to Jahangirpuri area in Delhi, which was rocked by communal violence recently, on Friday, party sources said here. The team comprising six MPs will submit its report to party supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

"This fact-finding team will go there on Friday, speak to the people and enquire about the incident," a senior TMC leader said.

The TMCs' decision to send the fact-finding team to Jahangirpuri comes days after the BJP sent similar teams to Bogtui in Birbhum district where nine people were burnt alive, and Hanshkhali in Nadia district where a minor girl died after she was allegedly gang-raped.

The TMC's six-member fact-finding team comprises Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Satabdi Roy, Mala Roy, Pratima Mondal, Sajda Ahmed, and Aparupa Poddar, the leader said.

BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh said the TMC is sending the team to disturb the peace and stability of the area.
"The TMC can't maintain law and order in Bengal, but they are sending a team to Delhi," he said.

Jahangirpuri witnessed violent clashes, including stone-pelting, arson and firing, between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession on Saturday.

