'BJP should make bulldozer its party symbol': Akhilesh Yadav

New Delhi: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav attacked the ruling party over demolition of buildings in Jahangirpuri saying that the BJP is using bulldozers to showcase its illegal power and minority communities of the country are its target.

Taking on Twitter the SP leader said, "The BJP has made the bulldozer a symbol of its illegal power. Muslims and other minorities, backward and Dalits are on its target."

"Now even Hindus are becoming victims of their hysteria. The BJP is actually running this bulldozer on the Constitution itself. BJP should make bulldozer its symbol," Yadav added.

भाजपा ने बुलडोज़र को अपनी ग़ैरक़ानूनी ताक़त दिखाने का प्रतीक बना लिया है। मुसलमान व अन्य अल्पसंख्यक, पिछड़े व दलित इनके निशाने पर हैं। अब तो इनके उन्माद का शिकार हिंदू भी हो रहे हैं। भाजपा दरअसल संविधान पर ही ये बुलडोज़र चला रही है। भाजपा बुलडोजर को ही अपना प्रतीक चिन्ह बना ले। pic.twitter.com/aXPIjjiHlu — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) April 20, 2022

SP chief's scathing comments come after Delhi MCD ran bulldozers on illegal constructions in the Jahangirpuri area where the communal violence took place on April, 16 on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.

Meanwhile, the Delhi police are conducting drone surveillance to keep a vigil over the Central District. "Delhi police also keeping an eye at Jama Masjid and Hauz Qazi area in Central district from the sky with the use of drones", said DCP Shweta Chauhan, Central District.

Besides that, Aman committee meetings were held with residents of the Central district at various police stations under the Central District.

(With ANI inputs)

Live TV