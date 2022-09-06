New Delhi: Trinamool Congress MP Mohua Moitra on Monday (September 5, 2022) reacted sharply to the news that the Centre has decided to rename Rajpath and Centre Vista lawns stretching from the Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate in Delhi as 'Kartavya Path'. According to reports, the entire road and area from the Netaji statue at India Gate to the Rashtrapati Bhavan will be known as Kartavyapath. The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has reportedly also convened a special meeting on September 7 and the proposal will be placed before it. The development comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurating the entire stretch on September 8.

Hitting out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Moitra said," What is going on? Has BJP made it their sole kartavya to re-do our culture, our heritage in their megalomaniac madness re-write history?"

What is going on? Has BJP made it their sole kartavya to re-do our culture, our heritage in their megalomaniac madness re-write history? pic.twitter.com/0Mi4t10y8Q — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) September 5, 2022

Rajpath was known as Kingsway during British Rule.

It is notable that in his Independence Day speech this year, Prime Minister Modi had stressed the abolition of symbols that reflect the "colonial mindset". He had also spoken on the importance of everyone fulfilling their duties in the 25 years leading to 2047 when India will be celebrating 100 years of Independence. According to sources, both these factors can be seen behind the name 'Kartavya Path' and that "this is also a message to the ruling class that the era of rulers and subjects is over".

Earlier in 2015, the name of the road on which the prime minister's residence is located was also changed from Race Course Road to Lok Kalyan Marg. In the same year, Aurangzeb Road was also renamed as APJ Abdul Kalam Road.