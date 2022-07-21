New Delhi: In view of the Martyrs' Day rally being organised by Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Thursday (July 21, 2022), the Calcutta High Court has directed the concerned West Bengal authorities to ensure that guidelines issued by the state's Health and Family Welfare Department are followed while holding the rally. Claiming that around 15 to 20 lakh people are going to attend the TMC Martyrs' Day rally at Esplanade in Kolkata amid rising cases of Covid-19 in the state, a prayer was made before the court in a PIL to direct the Mamata Banerjee-led government to take adequate measures, and enforce rules to conduct the programme virtually or follow strict guidelines for holding the event.

Advocate General SN Mookherjee, appearing for the state, informed the division bench presided by Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava that the Health and Family Welfare Department has come out with guidelines for conducting the rally and those wanting to attend it.

The advisory stated that only asymptomatic and fully coronavirus vaccinated people should preferably attend public gatherings, adhering to Covid-appropriate behaviour.

The bench, also comprising Justice R Bharadwaj, directed the authorities concerned to ensure that the guidelines are followed while holding the public meeting on Thursday on the occasion of Martyrs' Day. Disposing of the PIL, the court directed the state authorities to take all possible steps to ensure that such a gathering may not lead to the spread of Covid-19 in West Bengal and that the Martyrs' Day rally is held in a peaceful atmosphere.

Tight security arrangements in place for Mamata Banerjee's Martyrs' Day rally

Tight security arrangements are in place for Trinamool Congress' Martyrs' Day rally in Kolkata. A total of 4,500 police personnel have been deployed across the city, of whom, 3,500 will be at the venue in the heart of the city. Around 30 deputy commissioner-rank officers, 70 assistant commissioner-rank officers and 150 inspectors will be at the venue. Apart from that, 750 other police officers will be deployed in other parts of the eastern metropolis.

Twelve heavy radio flying squads have also been deployed.

From across the state, crossing all hurdles, people have gathered to join our Hon'ble Chairperson @MamataOfficial in paying tribute to the 13 innocent lives that were lost on 21st July 1993...#ShahidDibas pic.twitter.com/ZefeeaumBY July 21, 2022

As many people will reach Kolkata by crossing the Hooghly River, special DMG boats and divers have been deployed for their safety.

Why is Mamata Banerjee's Martyrs' Day rally held every year?

TMC observes Martyrs' Day on July 21 every year to commemorate the killing of 13 people in police firing on a Youth Congress rally against the then Left Front government in 1993 when Mamata Banerjee was the YC state president.

21st July means martyrdom!



On this day, in 1993 brave martyrs sacrificed their lives. Our Hon'ble Chairperson @MamataOfficial is carrying forward their legacy. Bengal comes together to pay heartfelt tribute to their struggle & resolve.



Let’s make this #ShahidDibas memorable. pic.twitter.com/H8DBlzNj1W — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) July 21, 2022

She continues to observe the day even after forming the Trinamool Congress in 1998 and coming to power in West Bengal in 2011.

(With agency inputs)