TN Latest Update: Udhayanidhi Stalin to join Tamil Cabinet on THIS day- Check HERE

Actor-turned-politician and son of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, Udhayanidhi Stalin is set to enter the Tamil Nadu cabinet, but the question is, WHEN? Fondly known as ‘Chinnavar’ Udhayanidhi has been active in the DMK youth wing for the past few years and is seen as one of the upcoming leaders of the party in Tamil Nadu. Discussions about when the induction will take place and which ministry he will become a part of are in talks. Earlier, many people, from ministers to district secretaries, supported the decision to give Udhayanidhi Stalin a place in the cabinet. But it was reported that Chief Minister M.K Stalin felt that if Udhayanidhi was given a ministerial post, it would add strength to the criticism of family politics.

However, now it is believed that Stalin is seriously thinking about it as not only the party members but also the family insisted that Udhayanidhi should be given the post of minister.

Also read: Shocking accident claims 6 lives in Tamil Nadu, CM Stalin announces 1 lakh solatium

Rumours claim that the Sports development and youth welfare department and special project implementation department may be given to Udhayanidhi Stalin. An official said that “If we want to bring the youth and the next generation of voters to Udhayanidhi, then we should give him the field he performs well in."

While Udhayanidhi nor Stalin did not confirm his induction into the cabinet, the decision has already been taken by the party's high power committee and the swearing-in is likely to take place on December 14.

Further, to provide help to storm survivors, Udhayanidhi Stalin recently distributed rice, groceries, and bed sheets to the people of Tiruvallikeni VR Theru to give hope to the people who have recovered from Cyclone Mandous. “The Dravidian Model Government has dealt with planning #CycloneMandous so as not to be affected by storm-rain. Today we distributed rice-groceries-bedsheets to the people of Tiruvallikeni VR Theru to give hope to the people who have recovered from the storm #ChepaukTriplicane,” read the tweet.