TNEA Counselling 2022: Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions, TNEA Provisional Allotment for candidates from the Special Reservation category has been released. The candidates from the Sports, PwD, Ex-Servicemen, as well as those in the Government School Quota, can access the allotment list on the official website, tneaonline.org. The candidates who applied for the TNEA 2022 procedure through the Special Reservation quota and the Government School 7.5% quota have received their names on the provisional lists.

The allocation is available for persons who fall under the PwD, Ex-servicemen, and Sports quotas within these categories. While the provisional lists were released at the time when the TNEA Counselling 2022 had already taken place for candidates in the Special Reservation categories. However, as of now, the TNEA Counselling process has been postponed due to the NEET Results. ALSO READ: MPPEB PAT 2022 Registration form to be released TODAY

TNEA Provisional Allotment List – Here’s how to check

Visit the official website for Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions – tneaonline.org

On the homepage, click on the link provided to check the provisional allotment

Enter your registration ID, date of birth and other credentials asked for.

Your TNEA Provisional Allotment will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout for future reference.

The TNEA Counselling 2022 process will shortly have an updated timeline, which will be made public. The NEET Result 2022 is likely to be released on September 7, 2022. So, the schedule is anticipated a few days after the announcement of the results.