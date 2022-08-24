TNPSC Group 5 Notification 2022: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission, TNPSC Group 5A Notification 2022 has been released online today, on August 23, 2022, for TNPSC Group 5a recruitment to various vacancies. As of now, applications are being accepted for 161 Assistant Section Officer/Assistant positions. Those interested can apply on the official website, tnpsc.gov.in, beginning today. TNPSC Group 5A Recruitment 2022 announcement includes information about eligibility, openings, and how to apply, among other things.

The deadline for TNPSC Group 5a applications is September 21, 2022, according to the timetable. This date is also the deadline for paying the application costs for this recruitment for 161 positions. Candidates should be aware that the eligibility requirements for Assistant Section Officer, ASO, and Assistant positions change. As a result, please refer to the complete official announcement provided in order to understand the basic eligibility conditions. ALSO READ: DHSE Kerala Plus Two Improvement Results 2022 DECLARED

TNPSC Group 5A Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Posts Vacancies Assistant Section Officer in Secretariat 74 Assistant Section Officer in Secretariat (Finance Department) 29 Assistant in Secretariat (Other than Law and Finance Department) 49 Assistant in Secretariat (Finance Department) 9

TNPSC Group 5A Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Titles Details TNPSC Group 5A registrations August 23, 2022 (Today) Last date to apply for Group 5A September 21, 2022 TNPSC Group 5A Correction Window September 26 to 28, 2022 TNPSC Group 5A Exam Date December 18, 2022

TNPSC Group 5A 2022: Here’s how to apply

- Visit the official website of Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission - tnpsc.gov.in.

- On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'POSTS INCLUDED IN GROUP V A SERVICES Apply Now.'

- A new page would open where you have to register yourself by giving all details and then login to fill the application form.

- Fill out the form, upload the documents and pay the application fees.

- Submit the TNPSC Group 5A recruitment form.

- Download and print a copy of the form for future references

Candidates enrolling for the TNPSC Group 5A Notification should be aware that the registration fee is Rs. 150 and the examination fee is Rs. 100. Everyone is encouraged to apply on time to avoid any last-minute complications. For more information, please see the official notification and the website.