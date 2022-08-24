NewsIndia
TNPSC

TNPSC Group 5A Notification 2022 released for over 100 posts on tnpsc.gov.in- Check vacancies and other details here

TNPSC Group 5A Notification 2022 has been released online today, on August 23, 2022, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 24, 2022, 04:00 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

TNPSC Group 5A Notification 2022 released for over 100 posts on tnpsc.gov.in- Check vacancies and other details here

TNPSC Group 5 Notification 2022: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission, TNPSC Group 5A Notification 2022 has been released online today, on August 23, 2022, for TNPSC Group 5a recruitment to various vacancies. As of now, applications are being accepted for 161 Assistant Section Officer/Assistant positions. Those interested can apply on the official website, tnpsc.gov.in, beginning today. TNPSC Group 5A Recruitment 2022 announcement includes information about eligibility, openings, and how to apply, among other things. 

The deadline for TNPSC Group 5a applications is September 21, 2022, according to the timetable. This date is also the deadline for paying the application costs for this recruitment for 161 positions. Candidates should be aware that the eligibility requirements for Assistant Section Officer, ASO, and Assistant positions change. As a result, please refer to the complete official announcement provided in order to understand the basic eligibility conditions. ALSO READ: DHSE Kerala Plus Two Improvement Results 2022 DECLARED

TNPSC Group 5; download the official notification here

TNPSC Group 5A Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Posts Vacancies
Assistant Section Officer in Secretariat 74
Assistant Section Officer in Secretariat (Finance Department) 29
Assistant in Secretariat (Other than Law and Finance Department) 49
Assistant in Secretariat (Finance Department) 9

TNPSC Group 5A Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Titles Details
TNPSC Group 5A registrations August 23, 2022 (Today)
Last date to apply for Group 5A September 21, 2022
TNPSC Group 5A Correction Window September 26 to 28, 2022
TNPSC Group 5A Exam Date December 18, 2022

TNPSC Group 5A 2022: Here’s how to apply

- Visit the official website of Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission - tnpsc.gov.in.

- On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'POSTS INCLUDED IN GROUP V A SERVICES Apply Now.'

- A new page would open where you have to register yourself by giving all details and then login to fill the application form.

- Fill out the form, upload the documents and pay the application fees.

- Submit the TNPSC Group 5A recruitment form.

- Download and print a copy of the form for future references

TNPSC Group 5; direct link here

Candidates enrolling for the TNPSC Group 5A Notification should be aware that the registration fee is Rs. 150 and the examination fee is Rs. 100. Everyone is encouraged to apply on time to avoid any last-minute complications. For more information, please see the official notification and the website.

 

Live Tv

TNPSCTNPSC recruitment 2022tnpsc group 5a notificationtnpsc group 5a examgroup 5a exam date 2022tnpsc group 5 poststn govt jobstnpsc group 5atnpsc group 5 exam date 2022tnpsc group 5 notification 2022tnpsc gov in

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Apple's love for India
DNA Video
DNA: Zee News ground report from Taiwan's most powerful military airbase
DNA Video
DNA: Caste certificate for God too?
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistani connection of 'Sar Tan Se Juda'.
DNA Video
DNA: What is Control Demolition Technique by which Twin Towers will be demolished?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Double standard' on freedom of expression?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 23, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of radical thinking
DNA Video
DNA: Why China upset with India-Taiwan relations?
DNA Video
DNA: Heavy rains create flood-like situation in many Indian states