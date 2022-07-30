TNPSC recruitment 2022: Apply 1089 posts at tnpsc.gov.in, check details here

TNPSC Recruitment 2022: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the notification for the recruitment of Field Surveyor, Draftsman and Surveyor-cum-Assistant Draughtsman posts. Interested and eligible candidates can aaply for the posts online on the official website tnpsc.gov.in, till August 27.

TNSPC Recruitment 2022: Important dates

Commencement of application process- July 29, 2022

Last date to apply- August 27

TNPSC recruitment 2022 vacancy details:

The recruitment will fill up 1089 vacancies in the Telangana government's various departments out of which 798 vacancies are for the post of Field Surveyor, 236 for Draftsman, and 55 for Surveyor-cum-Assistant Draughtsman posts.

TNPSC recruitment 2022 Application fee

Candidates are required to pay the registration fee of Rs 150 and the application fee of Rs 100.

TNPSC recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply