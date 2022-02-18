Today’s youth know India but must understand ‘Bharat’: Dr Subhash Chandra at ‘Arth- A Culture Fest’

New Delhi: Dr Subhash Chandra, founder of Zee Group and Rajya Sabha MP, made the inaugural address at the fourth edition of ‘Arth- A Culture Fest’ on Friday (February 18).

Dedicating this edition of the cultural fest to the Indian youth, Dr Chandra said that people understand India but not ‘Bharat’. “We need different age groups to come on the same page. Generation Z and the millennial generation must know the relevance of the past with the current and the future,” he added.

Dr Chandra also talked about the diversity of ‘Bharat’, its various languages, dialects, mountains, number of rivers, tribes, castes and sub-castes.

“When we wake up in the morning, we do ‘namaskar’, women wear bindi, young child touches the feet of elders,” Dr Chandra said. Further, he explained the relevance and scientific reason behind namaskar and touching the feet of elders.

As India will mark the 75th year of Independence this year, the Rajya Sabha MP told the youth, "We have to correct the things that went wrong in the past 75 years."

Dr Chandra said, "Bharat continues to contribute not only to our country but also to the rest of the world. Our people have created wealth all around the globe. If we learn from activities like Arth, we will be able to create wealth and happiness for ourselves and remove the suffering".

The three-day long event, which focuses on the history and culture of India, will end on February 20.

