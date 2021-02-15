Toolkit case: Pakistan takes dig at Indian government over Disha Ravi arrest

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
New Delhi: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf criticized the Indian government on Monday (February 15) regarding the latest ‘toolkit’ case. 

With a post from their official Twitter account, they accused the government of silencing all voices against them.

The tweet says, “India under Modi/RSS regime believes in silencing all voices against them as they did in IIOJK. Using cricketers & Bollywood celebrities narrative building was shameful enough, but now they have also taken Disha Ravi for custody over Twitter toolkit case. #IndiaHijackTwitter.”

Disha Ravi, a 22-year-old climate activist was arrested on Sunday (February 14) from Bengaluru and a non-bailable warrant has been issued by the Delhi Police in connection with formulation and dissemination of Toolkit document. 

Ravi was the one who shared the Toolkit Doc with Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg. She later asked Thunberg to remove the main document after its incriminating details accidentally got into the public domain, said Delhi Police.

On Sunday, Ravi was presented before a Delhi Court that remanded her five days of police custody. Disha Ravi broke down inside the courtroom and told the judge that she has edited only two lines and she wanted to support the farmers’ protest.

 

