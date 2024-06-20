Top 10 Astrologers (Jyotish) in Delhi-NCR In 2024

1. PAWAN GUPTA

Pawan Gupta is one of the top astrologers in Delhi-NCR.

He is a seasoned astrologer with two decades of rich experience and hails from an educated business family. Transitioning from a business background, he dedicated himself to astrology over a decade ago, becoming a full-time professional. His journey has been marked by a commitment to help using Astrology.

With over a hundred conferences and seminars, Pawan Gupta has honed his expertise in diverse astrological disciplines, including Vedic, Lal Kitab, Prashan, and Krishnamurti Paddhati astrology. His journey has been guided by the wisdom and inspiration of his revered guru, Sh. Gangadhar Sharma ji.

Pawan Gupta's approach to astrology is deeply rooted in compassion and intuition. He offers a comprehensive range of services, from Janampatri analysis to Vastu consultation, Numerology, and Palmistry, catering to the unique needs of each client. His clientele, drawn from all walks of life, seek his guidance for clarity, empowerment, and transformation.

Grounded in a profound respect for the interconnectedness of the universe, Pawan Gupta believes in using astrology as a tool to unlock the secrets of destiny and fulfill one's true potential. In a fast-paced world where career and financial stability are paramount, Pawan Gupta stands as a beacon of wisdom and guidance, offering solutions to navigate life's complexities with confidence and clarity.

Specialties of Pawan Gupta

Simple & Effective Remedies

Prashan (Horary Astrology): Seeking Answers in the Moment

Janampatri Analysis: Decoding Your Birth Chart

2. Dr SOHINI SASTRI

Dr Sohini Sastri embodies dedication and compassion in her journey of aiding others through astrology and occult sciences. With over two decades of experience, Dr Sastri's accurate predictions and holistic approach have earned her widespread acclaim as one of the best astrologers in India 2024. Renowned as a KP astrologer, she excels in Vedic astrology, palmistry, numerology, Vaastu Shastra, and colour therapy, making her stand out among the top 10 astrologers in India.

3. Dr HEMANT BARUA

Dr Hemant Barua, one of the best astrologers in India in 2024, boasts over 25 years of experience in Vedic astrology, renowned for his insightful predictions. Recently honoured with the Asian Iconic Award 2024, alongside accolades like the Jyotish Ratan Award, he solidifies his esteemed position among the top 10 astrologers in India. Catering to a diverse clientele, including celebrities and politicians, Dr. Barua's expertise is widely sought after.

Beyond consultations, he actively contributes to society through NGOs and dispels astrology myths via his YouTube channel. With a significant media presence, including articles in prestigious newspapers and a popular YouTube series, he educates and shares his profound astrological knowledge. Dr Hemant Barua's commitment to honesty and integrity continues to shape the astrology landscape in India, marking him as a notable figure in the field.

4. RAJAN KHILLAN

Meet Rajan Khillan, an esteemed astrologer based in Delhi, whose sharp intuition enables him to provide accurate predictions on a variety of subjects ranging from health and marriage to career, finance, and family relationships. With his extensive knowledge and expertise in various fields of astrology, he has established himself as one of the top astrologers in the city.

Apart from providing predictions, Rajan Khillan is also passionate about sharing his knowledge with others. He conducts postal and full-time astrological courses, where he teaches subjects like Financial Astrology, Career Counseling, Medical Astrology, Corporate Astrology, Remedial Astrology, and Matchmaking.

5. RAJESH SINHA

Rajesh Sinha's dedication and expertise have been recognized by the Lalit Narayan Mithila University, where he was honored and awarded for his research project on the Sun and Ketu. His project focused on studying the impact of these celestial bodies' movements in different houses of the Kundali (horoscope) and their subsequent results.

Specialising in Vedic Astrology, Vaastu, Marriage and Relationships, Rajesh Sinha offers accurate predictions and remedial measures to his clients. Whether you need guidance on your personal relationships or seek remedies for challenges in your life, Rajesh Sinha's expertise can provide you with valuable insights and solutions.

6. RACHNA SINDHWANI

Unlock the secrets of the universe with Rachna, one of the top astrologers in Delhi. With 16 years of experience, Rachna's services cover a range of associated sciences such as Vaastu Shastra, Numerology, Reiki, Tarot Card Reading, and Meditation. She is a specialist in Nusht Kundali which deals with various events in people's lives. Rachna is highly skilled in the field of Vedic Astrology, Vaastu, Numerology, and

7. DR ALKA MALIK

Dr Alka Malik specialises in various areas, including children, marriage, business, health, and education. Her expertise in these areas has helped countless individuals navigate life's challenges and make informed decisions. Whether you're struggling with family issues, health problems, or business setbacks, Dr Malik has the knowledge and experience to help you find solutions and move forward with confidence.

Dr Malik's love and interest in astrology led her to pursue additional studies in Vaastu and Numerology, further broadening her knowledge of the subject. She is an expert in various types of astrology, including Vedic, Vaastu, Horary, Lal Kitab, and Numerology, and combines traditional and modern methods to provide solutions to life's issues.

Additionally, Dr Malik is dedicated to providing personalized and accurate readings to each of her clients. She takes the time to understand each individual's unique circumstances and tailors her advice and recommendations accordingly. With Dr Malik, you can rest assured that you're getting the most accurate and relevant insights into your life.

8. DR HS RAWAT

Dr HS Rawat is a renowned name in the astrological community, known for introducing the concept of AstroScience and taking astrology to unprecedented heights. With over 5lakh accurately predicted events to his name, Dr Rawat has made a significant impact in the field of astrology. He has helped more than 10,000 individuals worldwide by imparting his invaluable knowledge. Dr Rawat is the first astrologer in the history of television to impart astrological knowledge through television. His innovative approach has helped millions of people worldwide understand astrology better. His television debut helped make astrology mainstream and brought it to the forefront of popular culture

9. PRATIEK KAMBBOJ

Pratiek Kambboj, a top astrologer in Delhi, offers Kundali Dosh Nivaran consultations using Vedic mantras and rituals. He's an expert in Vedic Sciences, Color Therapy, Numerology, and Gem therapy with 12 years of experience, serving a clientele of celebrities, leading personalities, and industrialists.

10. PRASHANT SEMWAL

Prashant Semwal is a renowned name among astrologers in Delhi. With over 20 years of experience in Vedic Astrology, he has made his way to the elite list of the top 10 best astrologers in Delhi. Prashant's in-depth knowledge and skills in the field of Vedic Astrology have been recognised by many and have consistently delivered accurate readings and predictions.

Vedic Astrology is an ancient Indian science that provides insights into one's life and future. Prashant Semwal's expertise in this field has helped numerous individuals in making important decisions in their lives. He offers a wide range of astrological services including Vaastu, Rudraksha, Gems, and Shodashvargi Kundali, to name a few.

- Compiled by Trace Presence

