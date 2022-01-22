Top Jammu and Kashmir officials review security situation in union territory

New Delhi: Core Group consisting of top officials of Civil Administration, Intelligence Agencies and Security Forces in Jammu and Kashmir met on Friday (January 21, 2022) to review the security situation in the union territory.

The meeting at the Badami Bagh Cantonment was co-chaired by the General Officer Commanding, Chinar Corps, Lt Gen DP Pandey and Director General of Police Jammu and Kashmir, Dilbag Singh.

The core group reviewed the intelligence inputs and security parameters of 2021 as the year witnessed a reduction in terrorist infiltration, reduced terrorist incidents and reduced terror recruitment.

The core group also discussed fresh strategies of the terrorist organizations and their handlers including the use of hybrid terrorists and targeting of soft targets. 15 terrorists killed last year were fresh names not on the security forces radar.

This is noteworthy that there has been increased neutralization of Pakistani terrorists in the last few weeks and the effort of the frontline soldiers and operatives of all agencies were acknowledged by all present.

The officials stated that the ceasefire has improved the security situation along the border, however, intelligence inputs of terrorist launch pads and terrorist training activities in Pakistan indicate the need to be alert along the Line of Control (LoC).

On the LoC, late snow has kept the infiltration routes open for a longer time, however effective domination has ensured a decrease in overall infiltration including those from South of Pir Panjal.

The officials ALSO shared the challenge of propaganda of the nexus through the internet and social media.

They discussed that the use of social media to spread disinformation is widespread and needs to be countered proactively by a joint effort. Efforts at synergy in exposing fake news, booking of radicals trying to foment unrest and proactive sharing of information by state agencies are also being upgraded.

The DGP and the Corps Commander commended the officials present on improved security indicators and appreciated that post the abrogation of Article 370, certain benchmarks were set, which have been achieved successfully for the restoration of peace and prosperity in the region.

The DGP stated that reduction in local terrorist recruitment is one parameter that all must approach with continued focus.

The Corps Commander called upon all to treat 2022 as a transformative year where a common man used to zero civilian casualties in 2021 should see this year when things turned for good for the long term.

Live TV