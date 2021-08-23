Top LeT commander among 2 terrorists killed in Srinagar encounter in Jammu-Kashmir

Srinagar: Two terrorists including a top commander of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and his accomplice were killed in an encounter in Srinagar, officials said on Monday (August 23).

IGP Kashmir said that on a specific information, ten policemen from J&K police in civvies went there and cordoned off the area. There was firing from militants, which was retaliated, leading to the encounter and consequently the duo was killed.

He said that Abbas was motivating youth to join militant ranks. “Parents and families were worried. I appeal to parents not to allow their children to join militant ranks and those who have gone should be brought back, we will welcome them,” IGP said.

Both Mohammad Abbas Sheikh and Saqib Manzoor were among a list of wanted militants shared by the police for the year 2021.

Giving the details of both terrorists, Jammu-Kashmir police issued a detailed press release.

The police said, “Acting on specific input generated by Srinagar Police about the presence of terrorists in Alochi Bagh area of District Srinagar, an operation was planned by Jammu-Kashmir police.”

“Accordingly, a special & small team of Police was sent in covert to raid a specific location. During the raid, the hiding terrorists were given the opportunity to surrender; however, they started firing on the police team. Our team also retaliated. In a brief shoot out, two terrorists of proscribed terror out LeT (TRF) were neutralized.”

One of the killed terrorists was identified as top commander of LeT & self claimed chief of TRF Abbas Sheikh of Kulgam and second, his deputy & District Commander of LeT, Saqib Manzoor of Barzulla Srinagar.

As per police records, both the killed terrorists were involved in killing of several political workers, police personnel and civilians.

Saqib Manzoor was involved in the killing of Adv Babar Qadri last year.

Besides, both the terrorists were also involved in several grenade attacks on security establishments & were also involved in several other terror crimes and civilian atrocities.

They were also involved in reviving terror folds in district Srinagar and in the process recruited 7 youths into terror ranks in District Srinagar among them 4 stands already neutralized.

Incriminating materials including arms & ammunition were also recovered from the spot.

All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation and to probe their complicity in other terror crimes. In this connection, Police have registered a case under relevant sections of law and further investigation is in progress.

It is pertinent to mention that Srinagar had become terrorist free District in September last year but after Abbas Sheikh’s shifting to Srinagar city, he motivated and recruited Saqib and 6 other youths from city into terror rank. So far, 4 terrorists of the city have been killed in different encounters.

IGP Kashmir who was himself supervising the operation has congratulated the Police team for conducting the successful operation without any collateral damage which is a big success that led to the elimination of top most wanted terrorists who were wanted by the law for their involvement in several terror crime cases.

