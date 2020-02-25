Top news of the day, February 25, 2020

Here's a roundup of top stories from the world of politics, sports, and entertainment, which grabbed the spotlight and trended the most on various social media platforms on February 25.

1. Ready to mediate on Kashmir issue if India and Pakistan agree, says President Trump

NEW DELHI: US President Donald Trump stressed on India-US trade deal and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying, ''You have a very special Prime Minister, he really knows what he is doing", on Day 2 of his maiden visit to India. The US President said that India-US will work together against terrorism and together both the countries are making all possible efforts towards it. President Trump also interacted with business leaders in Delhi after which he addressed media at a press conference held in the US Embassy. Read here

2. 10 dead, over 150 injured as rioters unleash mayhem in Delhi

NEW DELHI: At least ten people died and over 150 people were injured in the violence that broke out following clashes between Citizenship Amendment Act and anti-CAA protesters in the national capital on Monday, news agency PTI said on Tuesday (February 25, 2020). In view of the situation, Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed at ten locations in North-East district of Delhi. Heavy police force has been deployed in most sensitive areas like Jaffrabad, Maujpur-Babarpur, Gokulpuri, Johri Enclave and Shiv Vihar. Read here

3. 2G mobile Internet services extended in Jammu and Kashmir till March 4

Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday (February 25) confirmed that social networking sites and virtual private networks (VPNs) will remain blocked in the Union Territory in order to prevent the anti-national elements and people across the border to "misuse" these platforms. The authorities added that 2G mobile Internet services were extended in Jammu and Kashmir till March 4. Read here

4. Bihar Assembly passes resolution against NRC, wants NPR in 2010 format

Amid the ongoing protests in different parts of Bihar over the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act, National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR), Bihar Assembly on Tuesday (February 25) passed a resolution to not implement the NRC in the state. The assembly also passed a resolution to implement the National Population NPR in its 2010 form, with an amendment. Read here

5. Boeing welcomes India's decision to acquire six AH-64 Apache helicopters for Army

American firm Boeing on Tuesday (February 25) welcomed India’s decision to acquire six AH-64 Apache helicopters and lifecycle services support for the Indian Army. Boeing said in a statement that the AH-64E Apache will be a force multiplier for the Indian Army just as it is today for the Indian Air Force. Read here

Sports News of the day

6. Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Mohammad Shami in Asia XI squad for T20Is in Bangladesh

India skipper Virat Kohli was on Tuesday named in the Asia XI squad which will lock horns with Faf du Plessis-led World XI in next month's Bangabandhu 100-year celebration three-match T20 International series in Dhaka. Read here

7. IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals to train in Guwahati from February 27 to 29

New Delhi: With the Rajasthan High Court set to hear the petition filed against Rajasthan Royals' decision to host two IPL games in Guwahati on March 17, the franchise has decided to use the facilities at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium for a three-day camp that will help them get a hang of conditions in what could turn out to be their second home ground. Read here

Entertainment News of the day

8. Baahubali actress Anushka Shetty to marry a cricketer? Here's what we know so far

New Delhi: Popular south actress Anushka Shetty's name was linked to a cricketer lately. Rumours were flying high about the Baahubali actress set to marry a sportsperson, however, the identity of the mystery man was not revealed. But now, looks like the cat is out of the bag or rather there is no cat. Read here

9. Bigg Boss 13 fame Mahira Sharma breaks her silence on Dadasaheb Phalke Award controversy

New Delhi: Former 'Bigg Boss 13' contestant Mahira Sharma recently attended the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2020 held in Mumbai. Several big names from the world of cinema and television had graced the gala night celebrating talent and hard work. Read here