Top news of the day, January 13, 2020

New Delhi: Here's a roundup of top stories from the world of politics, business, sports, and entertainment, which grabbed the spotlight and trended the most on various social media platforms on January 13, (Monday).

1. BJP leader's book comparing PM Modi to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj creates uproar; protest held in Pune

New Delhi: 'Today's Shivaji Narendra Modi' - a book released by BJP leader Jai Bhagwan Goyal in the national capital on Sunday (January 13) has kicked up a political storm in Maharashtra and has been sharply criticised by the three ruling parties in the state - Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP. The parties termed it an 'insult' to the ideals of the great Maratha warrior. Read here

2. Facebook, Google, WhatsApp served notice on plea seeking to preserve JNU violence data

New Delhi: Delhi High Court on Monday (January 13) issued notice to Facebook, Whatsapp and Google on petitions filed by three Jawaharlal Nehru University professors seeking to preserve CCTV footage and WhatsApp conversation and other evidence related to January 5 violence at the university campus. Read here

3. Dress code for devotees entering sanctum in Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath temple

A dress code will be introduced for devotees, both men and women, entering the sanctum at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. According to the new rule, men will have to wear the Indian Hindu traditional attire 'Dhoti-Kurta' and women in saree to enter and worship the deity. Read here

4. Retail inflation jumps to 7.35% in December 2019 from 5.54% in November: Government data

The retail inflation in December jumped to 7.35% as against 5.54% in November, according to government data released on Monday (January 12). It may be recalled that the Reserve Bank of India kept interest rates unchanged in December following five cuts totalling 135 basis points due to rising inflation. The central bank is set to announce its next interest rate decision on February 6 after the presentation of Union Budget by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Read here

5. J&K DSP Devinder Singh arrested with Hizbul terrorists was once named by 2001 Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru

New Delhi: The dramatic arrest of senior Jammu and Kashmir police officer Devinder Singh, who was caught accompanying two wanted terrorists to Jammu, has raised questions about his alleged role in the 2001 Parliament attack and his links with Afzal Guru. Read here

6. Register drones by January 31 or face action under Indian Penal Code: Ministry of Civil Aviation

The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Monday (January 13) issued a public notice providing a “one-time” opportunity to all drones and drone operators to voluntarily register their drones. The window for registration will open on Tuesday (January 14) and close on January 31. According to Ministry of Civil Aviation, those who fail to register during the given timeframe will face action under the Indian Penal Code and the Aircraft Act. Read here

7. India open to play pink-ball Test against Australia, says Virat Kohli

Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Monday declared that his side is ready to play day and night Test match with a pink ball against Australia, be it in Perth or Gabba. Read here

8. Wankhede ODI: Revenge in sight as India take on Australia in series opener

Mumbai: Team India will be looking to take revenge of their last ODI series defeat against Australia when the two teams meet in the first game of the three-match rubber at the Wankhede on Tuesday. Read here

9. 92nd Oscars nomination list out; Joker, Ford v. Ferrari, Jojo Rabbit, 1917 in race

Dark comic book story "Joker" led nominations on Monday for the 2020 Academy Awards popularly known as Oscars, with 11 nominations, including best picture. The movie will compete for the top prize with "Ford v. Ferrari", "The Irishman", "Jojo Rabbit", "Little Women", "Marriage Story", "1917", "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" and South Korean movie "Parasite". Read here

10. Tiger Shroff's chiselled abs in this beachside pic is making internet crazy!

New Delhi: Bollywood's one of the most promising gen-next stars, Tiger Shroff is currently sweating it out for his upcoming actioner 'Baaghi 3'. The star is fit and flaunts his six-pack abs like no one's watching. He recently posted a hot-looking picture on Instagram. Read here