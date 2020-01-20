Top news of the day, January 20, 2020

New Delhi: Here's a roundup of top stories from the world of politics, business, sports, and entertainment, which grabbed the spotlight and trended the most on various social media platforms on January 20.

1. Take inspiration from VVS Laxman-Rahul Dravid's show during India-Australia series in 2001: PM Modi tells students

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (January 20) said during his 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' programme in New Delhi that students should add enthusiasm in their lives and should not feel demoralised by any setback and temporary failures. The prime minister added that temporary failures do not mean success will not come in the future. Read here

2. Delhi Assembly election 2020: CM Arvind Kejriwal releases 'guarantee card', promises 24-hour electricity

Ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday (January 19) released its manifesto for upcoming Delhi Assembly election, scheduled to take place on February 8. The manifesto titled 'Kejriwal Ka Guarantee Card' was released by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the presence of other senior leaders of the party. On his part, CM Kejriwal said that he will release the long manifesto in the next 10 days. Read here

3. Jagat Pal Nadda takes over as BJP chief from Amit Shah

Senior BJP leader Jagat Pal Nadda on Monday (January 20) took charge as BJP chief, succeeding Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Nadda was elected as the BJP president unopposed in the presence of Shah and several other senior BJP leaders. Read here

4. BrahMos cruise missile's first export order soon, deal likely by April-May 2020

BrahMos, world's fastest cruise missile, is likely to be supplied to a third country with the contract for the same most probably to be signed sometime in April or May 2020. The supersonic missile capable of flying at Mach 3 (over 3704 kilometres per hour) is an India-Russia venture and can be launched from land, ship as well as an aircraft. Read here

5. Budget 2020 may push back fiscal deficit MTFP target

New Delhi: The fiscal deficit for FY20 and its roadmap for FY21 could be heading towards a recalibration with the February Budget slated to hint at the targeted 3 per cent fiscal deficit for the next financial year be pushed to 2022-23, people associated with the developments said. Read here

6. Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma consolidate top two slots in ICC ODI rankings

India skipper Virat Kohli and opener Rohit Sharma have strengthened their grip on the top two positions while opener Shikhar Dhawan has also moved up in the latest International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s ODI Player Rankings after notable performances against Australia. Read here

7. Roger Federer, Serena Williams begin Australian Open campaign with a bang

20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer and American tennis star Serena Williams kicked off their campaign at the season-opening Australian Open with straight-sets victories in their respective opening rounds of the tournament at Melbourne Park on Monday. Read here

8. Differently-abled Kousalya Kharthika wins Rs 1 cr on KBC Tamil

Chennai: Kousalya Kharthika has become the first-ever differently-abled contestant to bag the jackpot prize money of Rs 1 crore on "Kodeeswari" -- the Tamil version of the reality game show "Kaun Banega Crorepati". Read here

9. Deepika Padukone's 'Chhapaak' witnesses a lull at the Box Office

New Delhi: Actress Deepika Padukone's much-talked-about venture 'Chhapaak' unfortunately did not receive a thunderous response at the ticket counters. The film clashed with Ajay Devgn's period drama 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' and the latter fared much better in this movie battle. Read here