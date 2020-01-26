Top news of the day, January 26, 2020

Here's a roundup of top stories from politics, business, sports, and entertainment, which grabbed the spotlight on Sunday (January 26) and trended the most on various social media platforms.

News of the day:

1. India displays military prowess, cultural diversity on 71st Republic Day celebrations

he nation celebrated the 71st Republic Day on Sunday (January 26) with a grand military parade and exhibition of its history, cultural diversity and strategic weaponry at the Rajpath. Brazilian President Jair Messias Bolsonaro was the chief guest for this year's ceremony. This was the third time a Brazilian president was the chief guest at the Republic Day. Read more

2. Three more FIRs against JNU student Sharjeel Imam for 'seditious' speech

Three more FIRs were filed against JNU student Sharjeel Imam for the 'seditious' speech he made while addressing anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protest at Aligarh Muslim University on January 16. It is to be noted that two sedition cases have already been filed by Assam and Uttar Pradesh against Imam. Read more

3. PM Narendra Modi focuses on water conservation, Khelo India in first Mann Ki Baat of 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the nation in the 61st edition of Mann Ki Baat, the first in 2020, on Sunday (January 26). In his address to the nation, the prime minister spoke about the efforts taken by the government towards water conservation and third edition of Khelo India, which concluded on January 22 in Assam. Read more

4. Mohammed Ali Jinnah still winning, says Congress MP Shashi Tharoor

Reiterating his controversial remark on Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Sunday (January 26) said that Mohammed Ali Jinnah is still winning. On December 8, 2019, Tharoor had said that in Lok Sabha that if the Citizenship Amendment Bill is passed by the Parliament, it will be a victory of the thoughts of Jinnah over Father of Nation Mahatma Gandhi. Read more

5. There can never be any referendum in Jammu and Kashmir, says PDP leader Muzaffar Hussain Baig

Senior People’s Democratic Party (PDP) leader Muzaffar Hussain Baig, who was conferred with the prestigious Padma Bhushan awards on Saturday, said on Sunday (January 26) that the award was actually conferred on the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Read more

6. Telangana may pass resolution against CAA in assembly session, says K Chandrashekhar Rao

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) on Saturday announced that the state Assembly will discuss the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the upcoming assembly session and will likely pass a resolution against it. The Telangana government has called for a special session to discuss CAA. Read more

Sports News of the of the day

7. 2nd T20I: Bowlers, KL Rahul guide India to 7-wicket win over New Zealand

After India showcased impressive performance with the bowl, opener KL Rahul notched up an unbeaten half-century to guide India to a comfortable seven-wicket win over New Zealand in the second Twenty20I of the five-match series at Eden Gardens in Auckland on Sunday. Read more

8. Ishant Sharma takes up Dolly Parton challenge, Bhuvneshwar Kumar teases him for being on Tinder

Hollywood personality Dolly Parton recently started a viral meme challenge on social media in which the users post a four-photo mosaic of potential profile photos for LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and Tinder. Read more.

Entertainment News of the day

9. Katrina Kaif, Manju Warrier, Regina Cassandra and others complete this fab pic with Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan

After the internet went crazy with pictures of Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan and Katrina Kaif at a 'wedding' (no, not a real one), the megastar on Saturday dropped another fabulous photo from the same venue. This time, south stars Manju Warrier, Regina Cassandra, Reba Monica John and Nidhi Agerwal pose with Big B, Jaya and Katrina and the photo definitely calls for a freeze-frame. On Friday we had seen pictures of the couple and Katrina with south legends Nagarjuna, Shivraj Kumar and Prabhu. Read more

10. Kangana Ranaut, Karan Johar, Adnan Sami, Ekta Kapoor to be conferred with Padma Shri

Film Director Karan Johar, actress Kangana Ranaut, singer Adnan Sami, and TV producer Ekta Kapoor have been announced to be conferred with Padma Shri. Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Saturday announced the names of 141 recipients of the Padma awards, one of the highest civilian awards of the country on the eve of the country's 71st Republic Day. Read more