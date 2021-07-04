Rahul Gandhi takes a jibe at PM Modi over Rafale deal and other top stories

These are the top news stories for July 3, 2021:

1. 'Chor ki dadhi…’: Rahul Gandhi takes a jibe at PM Narendra Modi over Rafale deal

Rahul Gandhi has been alleging corruption in the Rafale fighter jet deal for long now. On Sunday, the Congress leader took to social media to take a hit at PM Modi over rafale deal. Full story.

2. After Jammu drone attack, Srinagar bans use, sale and possession of any aerial vehicles

Srinagar administration bans sale, possession and use of drones and other unmanned aerial vehicles in the city, after the attack at air force base in Jammu last week. Full story.

3. Pushkar Singh Dhami takes oath as new Uttarakhand Chief Minister

The oath was administered by Governor Baby Rani Maurya at the lawns of the Raj Bhawan in the presence of several MPs, MLAs, party functionaries and senior government officials. Full story.

4. Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao’s first video appearance together after divorce announcement – Watch

A day after announcing the divorce after a span of 15 years, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao released a video message for fans on Sunday. Full story.

5. Britney Spears reportedly called 911 one night before conservatorship testimony

The 39-year-old pop star was first placed in a comprehensive conservatorship in 2008, following a series of public incidents and hospitalizations. Full story.

6. MS Dhoni-Sakshi anniversary: CSK, fans wish the star couple on completing 11 years of marriage

Fans have gone into overdrive wishing the power couple as they grow old with each other, maintaining the same charm and poise as a couple. Dhoni tied the knot with Sakshi in 2010, a year before he led Team India to its World Cup triumph. Full story.

7. Lionel Messi overtakes Cristiano Ronaldo in all-time free kick charts with stunning strike against Ecuador

It was the 58th goal from a free-kick spot for Messi and he has now overtaken Cristiano Ronaldo’s record. Full story.

8. Using Microsoft Windows? Your laptop or PC is at risk of getting hacked! Check fix here

Microsoft said that it’s aware of the situation and is investigating the remote code execution vulnerability in the operating system. Full story.

9. Beware! THESE 9 Android apps caught stealing your Facebook details: Here's how to delete them

According to Doctor Web, a shocking revelation has been made whereas many as nine Android apps have been found stealing Facebook users’ logins and passwords. These apps seem to be installed more than 5,856,010 times from the Google Play Store. Full story.

Live TV