Lionel Messi overtakes Cristiano Ronaldo in all-time free kick charts with stunning strike against Ecuador

Argentina’s talisman Lionel Messi and Portugal’s linchpin Cristiano Ronaldo have always been involved in the cat-mouse race as far as breaking and setting new records is concerned. Both the big players are regarded as two of the best footballers of the current generation and their skills have always left the football aficionados awestruck.

Messi and Ronaldo are known for their incredible skills and they have taken the Football level to new heights. Meanwhile, Lionel Messi scored a stunning free-kick to help Argentina beat Ecuador by 3-0 in the ongoing Copa America.

This was the 58th goal from a free-kick spot for the Argentine and he has now overtaken Cristiano Ronaldo’s record. Furthermore, this was Messi’s 76th goal for Argentina which takes him one shy of Pelé’s record for the most goals by a South American in men’s internationals.

Meanwhile, Rodrigo de Paul scored the opening goal for Argentina in the 40th minute whereas Lautaro Martinez scored the second goal in the 84th minute. Messi was able to seal the deal with a brilliant free-kick in the stoppage time.

Argentina won by 3-0 but Messi stated that the scoreline doesn’t tell the full picture.

“The truth is it was a very tough match. We knew the difficulty of playing Ecuador, who work hard with players who are fast, physically strong, young,” said Messi.

“It was a battle until we managed the (second) goal,” he added.

Messi added that his focus is not on personal milestones but he wants to take Argentina all the way in the tournament.

“I always say it: individual [moments] are secondary, we are here for something else,” Messi said. “I want to congratulate the group for the work they are doing – we have been away from our families for many days.”

Argentina will next face Colombia in the semifinal on Tuesday.