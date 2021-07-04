हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Messi vs Ronaldo

Lionel Messi overtakes Cristiano Ronaldo in all-time free kick charts with stunning strike against Ecuador

It was the 58th goal from a free-kick spot for Messi and he has now overtaken Cristiano Ronaldo’s record.

Lionel Messi overtakes Cristiano Ronaldo in all-time free kick charts with stunning strike against Ecuador
Lionel Messi scores from a free kick spot against Ecuador (Source: Twitter)

Argentina’s talisman Lionel Messi and Portugal’s linchpin Cristiano Ronaldo have always been involved in the cat-mouse race as far as breaking and setting new records is concerned. Both the big players are regarded as two of the best footballers of the current generation and their skills have always left the football aficionados awestruck.

Messi and Ronaldo are known for their incredible skills and they have taken the Football level to new heights. Meanwhile, Lionel Messi scored a stunning free-kick to help Argentina beat Ecuador by 3-0 in the ongoing Copa America.

This was the 58th goal from a free-kick spot for the Argentine and he has now overtaken Cristiano Ronaldo’s record. Furthermore, this was Messi’s 76th goal for Argentina which takes him one shy of Pelé’s record for the most goals by a South American in men’s internationals.

Meanwhile, Rodrigo de Paul scored the opening goal for Argentina in the 40th minute whereas Lautaro Martinez scored the second goal in the 84th minute. Messi was able to seal the deal with a brilliant free-kick in the stoppage time.

Argentina won by 3-0 but Messi stated that the scoreline doesn’t tell the full picture.

“The truth is it was a very tough match. We knew the difficulty of playing Ecuador, who work hard with players who are fast, physically strong, young,” said Messi.

“It was a battle until we managed the (second) goal,” he added.

Messi added that his focus is not on personal milestones but he wants to take Argentina all the way in the tournament.

“I always say it: individual [moments] are secondary, we are here for something else,” Messi said. “I want to congratulate the group for the work they are doing – we have been away from our families for many days.”

Argentina will next face Colombia in the semifinal on Tuesday.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Messi vs RonaldoCopa AmericaLionel MessiCristiano Ronaldo
Next
Story

Copa America 2021: Lionel Messi stars as Argentina thrash Ecuador to enter semis

Must Watch

PT5M10S

Bollywood Breaking: Shilpa Shetty brings the nightmare fuel with new look