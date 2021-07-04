Pushkar Singh Dhami takes oath as new Uttarakhand Chief Minister

Dehradun: Bharatiya Janata Party’s Pushkar Singh Dhami was sworn in as the 11th chief minister of Uttarakhand at Raj Bhawan in Dehradun on Sunday (July 4).

The oath was administered by Governor Baby Rani Maurya at the lawns of the Raj Bhawan in the presence of several MPs, MLAs, party functionaries and senior government officials.

At 45, Dhami became the youngest Chief Minister of the state. After taking oath, the new CM said that he would try to provide jobs to the youth of the state.

“I have been working among youngsters and I understand the issues very well. COVID has impacted their livelihood. We will try to make the situation better for them & will try to appoint youngsters for the vacant posts in the State,” Pushkar Singh Dhami said.

Dhami became the third CM of the hill state in nearly four months. He is a two-time MLA from Khatima constituency in the Udham Singh Nagar district of Uttarakhand.

BJP’s Satpal Maharaj, Harak Singh Rawat, Bansidhar Bhagat, Bishan Singh Chufal, Subodh Uniyal and five others were sworn in as ministers in the state cabinet.

BJP on Saturday elected Pushkar Singh Dhami as the new leader of BJP legislature party in Uttarakhand.

Dhami replaced Tirath Singh Rawat, who resigned within four months of taking charge from Trivendra Singh Rawat. The announcement was made by BJP leader and Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar.

On Friday, Tirath Singh Rawat had handed over his resignation to Governor citing that there could be a 'constitutional crisis'.

