New Delhi: A tourist, hailing from Rajasthan’s Jaipur, has made severe claims against the Taj Mahal authorities. The tourist claimed that he was allegedly barred from entering the Taj Mahal with the idol of lord Krishna.

As soon as the incident caught the attention of local Hindu bodies, their activists said they would protest against the authorities if action is not taken against those who stopped the tourist.

In the meantime, an official from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Agra circle, said he will enquire about the matter with the CISF officials.

The tourist, who is being identified as Gautam from Jaipur, told reporters at the Taj Mahal that the official cited security reasons for stopping him from entering with the idol.

"Laddu Gopal is like a family member and I always carry him," he said.

"I have visited Mathura and Vrindavan with the lord. But here they asked me to enter without the god's idol,? he said. “I will ask any devout shopkeeper to keep the idol of the lord while we visit the monument," he added.

While talking to news agency PTI, Prince Vajpayee, Conservation Assistant (CA) at Taj Mahal, said, "I too have got a video in this regard. But I have no information on whether the incident was on Monday or some other day. Will enquire about the incident from the CISF."

The national president of the Rashtriya Hindu Parishad Bharat, Govind Parashar has assured strict action against the incident and said, "Strict action should be taken against those who have insulted the lord. If action is not taken, we will protest."

(With agency inputs)