Toycathon 2021: Toys will enhance not just our creativity, but also our economy, says PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: With an aim to make India a global manufacturing hub of toys, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with Toycathon 2021 participants today (June 24). "Toys and games will not only enhance our critical thinking and creativity but also our economy," the Prime Minister said at the event. He added, "The fact that more than 1,500 teams are part of grand finale shows the success of the Toycathon and our bright future in the toy-making sector."

Vocal for local

The Prime Minister said that the fact that we import about 80% of our toys should change. "That is, crores of rupees of the country inspite of the fact that we have such a rich tradition of Indian toys & games. We have to change it, we have to go vocal for local."

The Prime minister also expressed a sense of worry about the fact that "most of the online or digital games available in the market today are not based on Indian concept. The concepts of many games in this either promote violence or cause mental stress."

Modi added, "Courage is the key to prosperity. All the participants showcase India's bright future in toy manufacturing and this is how youngsters will strengthen our aatma nirbhar Bharat abhiyaan."

Applauding the innovative games and the creators

The PM took out time to individually appreciate several teams. He lauded team 'Heritage Race' for taking care of the physical and mental status of the children with their game. Theirs is a digitally connected, physically actioned racing game, which promotes Indian heritage sites.

Team 'Makersclan' developed an educational board game for kids who are 8+ and the aim of the game is to make Chemistry fun. The PM also interacted with innovators of Eyecognito, an AI-based posture recogniser to promote Yoga from Vellore Institute of Technology.

A team from CMR College of Engineering, Hyderabad, 'Kreedavyuh' combined modern and Vedic maths to promote ancient Indian mythological characters. While acknowledging the effoerts of team for developing a board game inspired by the war strategy, designed by Dronacharaya, he asked the team members what inspired them to create the game.The team said, their main motivation was to develop a game that teaches the player to never give up, not have partial knowledge, and lead from the front.

Team 'Bagh Chaal' reconstructed India's old game among today's children and the PM acknowledged that it will inculcate the culture of looking after animals and birds and saving their lives.

He also appreciated 'Arogya - Board Game based on Ayurveda' for developing a game that can encourage children to eat healthy. The PM suggested to further develop this game to fight malnutrition in India.

