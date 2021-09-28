हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Pregnant woman

Tragic! Eight-month pregnant woman takes pill for abortion, dies in Chennai

The woman also recently fell down in her bathroom and was being treated for the same. She was reportedly paranoid of labour-related complications

Tragic! Eight-month pregnant woman takes pill for abortion, dies in Chennai
Pic courtesy: Pixabay (representational purpose)

Chennai: An eight-month pregnant woman died after she took a pill for abortion because she was reportedly scared of delivery-related complications. The woman also recently fell down in her bathroom and was being treated for the same. 

Twenty-three-year-old woman Kumari Kanjaka was a native of Odisha but she was living in Chennai with her husband Pratap Ulaka and niece Geetha Kanjaka. On September 14, Kumari and Geetha went to their hometown to attend a funeral after a pregnant woman died due to labour-related complications, reported the Times of India. This particular case made Kumari paranoid.

Also read: Horrific! 24-year-old rape survivor performs self abortion after watching YouTube videos

When she came back to Chennai on September 20, Kumari slipped in the bathroom.  He husband took her to a private hospital for treatment. But after few days, she complained of severe stomach pain and was referred to Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital. But her condition was critical and there were 

However, the doctors said that she was critical since she contracted an infection in the womb and uterus has to be removed. Upon enquiry, the family told the doctors that she  took pills to abort the baby in her seventh month. Doctors said the fall anyway made the uterus fragile and according to TOI, they are awaiting a detailed autopsy report to ascertain the actual cause of death. 

 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Pregnant womanabortionFetusdiesUterus
Next
Story

Navjot Singh Sidhu is anti-national, will be happy if Sunil Jakhar is made state Congress chief: Amarinder Singh

Must Watch

PT6M50S

See the deadliest artillery artillery guns of the Indian Army