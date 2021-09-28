Tragic! Eight-month pregnant woman takes pill for abortion, dies in Chennai

Chennai: An eight-month pregnant woman died after she took a pill for abortion because she was reportedly scared of delivery-related complications. The woman also recently fell down in her bathroom and was being treated for the same.

Twenty-three-year-old woman Kumari Kanjaka was a native of Odisha but she was living in Chennai with her husband Pratap Ulaka and niece Geetha Kanjaka. On September 14, Kumari and Geetha went to their hometown to attend a funeral after a pregnant woman died due to labour-related complications, reported the Times of India. This particular case made Kumari paranoid.

When she came back to Chennai on September 20, Kumari slipped in the bathroom. He husband took her to a private hospital for treatment. But after few days, she complained of severe stomach pain and was referred to Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital. But her condition was critical and there were

However, the doctors said that she was critical since she contracted an infection in the womb and uterus has to be removed. Upon enquiry, the family told the doctors that she took pills to abort the baby in her seventh month. Doctors said the fall anyway made the uterus fragile and according to TOI, they are awaiting a detailed autopsy report to ascertain the actual cause of death.

