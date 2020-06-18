हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Coronavirus

Transitioning towards new normal: Socio Story to organise virtual session on June 20

Post COVID-19, there is a shift in the behavioural pattern of people's actions on how to interact with the environment.

Transitioning towards new normal: Socio Story to organise virtual session on June 20

In a bid to take necessary steps to limit the environmental damage and commence the post-pandemic world with relevant actions, Socio Story will organise a virtual session on Re-Imagining Nature- COVID and Beyond on June 20. The discussion of the panel will lay emphasis on the future course of actions that are required by various stakeholders of the environment. 

COVID-19 has changed the emphasis on 'Economy First' by shattering the age-old mindset and has brought to the fore the vulnerabilities of the people. The lockdown enforced due to COVID-19 pandemic has brought positive changes in the environment in terms of air quality, water quality and biodiversity among others.

Post COVID-19, there is a shift in the behavioural pattern of people's actions on how to interact with the environment. This eventually will be retained and there would be a gradual shift in the lifestyle changes which will be beneficial to the environment. The learnings and realisation that COVID-19 has presented can be translated in terms of our future actions that we take. 

The details of the event are as follows:

Date: 20th June 2020, Saturday

Time: 04:00 PM onwards

Founder of Socio Story Manoj Pachauri Shared that experts from various fields would be our speakers for the session: 

· Dr Anil Prakash Joshi, Padma Bhushan awardee & Environmentalist

· Ramanan Ramanathan, Mission Director- Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog

· Akanksha Sharma, Head-CSR & Sustainability- Sterlite Technologies Ltd 

· Manisha Singh, Head-CSR, South Asia, Schneider Electric 

· KK Upadhyay, Mentor- Socio Story 

· Rishi Pathania, Head-CSR- UPL Group

· Vijay Singh, Head-CSR- PI Industries 

· Anupam Nidhi, Head-CSR- Hindustan Zinc Ltd 

· Praveen Karn, Head-CSR, Spark Minda 

CoronavirusCOVID-19india lockdownCoronavirus deathsCoronavirus positive casesCOVID-19 deathsCOVID-19 positive casesIndia CoronavirusIndia COVID-19
