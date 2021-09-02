Travelling to Mussoorie? Check these new COVID-19 guidelines

New Delhi: The Dehradun administration on Thursday (September 2) made negative RT-PCR report not more than 72-hours old mandatory for those travelling to Mussoorie.

Dehradun District Magistrate R Rajesh Kumar said that testing is being carried out at the borders of the district, adding that only 15,000 people will now be allowed on weekends in Mussoorie. "In view of the standard operating procedures, the number of tourists in Mussoorie on weekends has also been restricted, only 15,000 people can visit. It is mandatory for the visitors to carry 72-hour prior RTPCR negative report,” ANI quoted Kumar as saying.

The step has been taken amid surge in COVID-19 cases in some states.

Dehradun District Magistrate added that the district administration has been putting emphasis on vaccinating the citizens. He stated, “95 per cent of people have got their first vaccine dose in the 45+ age group and 83 per cent in the 18 to 44 age group.”

Further, he said that those who are not flouting social distancing rules or not wearing masks are being summoned by the police.

Amid threat of the third COVID-19 wave, Kumar apprised oxygen storage in government and non-government hospitals along with the number of ICU beds has been increased.

"After the second wave, 700 ICU beds have been increased in the Dehradun district, and now 879 ICU beds, Niko beds 252 and Eco beds 226 are there in the entire district," Kumar said.

He added, "At present, 1400 Oxygen concentrators are available in the district along with seven thousand litres of the manifold which supplies oxygen is also available in CHCs and sub-district hospitals. 10 thousand litres of cryogenic tanks in the district hospitals, cryogenic tanks of 10 thousand litres in Doon Hospital in Dehradun and 30 thousand litres in AIIMS Rishikesh are available. Apart from this, monitoring of private hospitals is being done continuously."

