topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
BHARAT JODO YATRA

'Treasure of infinite love', says Rahul Gandhi after boy offers him piggy bank during Bharat Jodo Yatra - WATCH

Yashraj Parmar said he gave the piggy bank and asked Gandhi to use it for the yatra if he needs money.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 27, 2022, 08:04 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

'Treasure of infinite love', says Rahul Gandhi after boy offers him piggy bank during Bharat Jodo Yatra - WATCH

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, leading the country’s biggest yatra post-independence, said sacrifice and selflessness are the values inculcated during childhood as a boy offers his piggy band to him during the yatra in Madhya Pradesh. In the heartfelt video shared by Rahul Gandhi on his official Twitter handle, the boy is seen handing over his piggy bank covered with red cloth to the former Congress chief, while being caressed by him. He later touched the feet of veteran leader Digvijay Singh as he gave him due blessings. 

In a video, the boy, identified as Yashraj Parmar, is seen walking with Gandhi and heard saying he likes Rahul Gandhi because he takes everyone along.

"Sacrifice and selflessness are values inculcated during childhood. This piggy bank is priceless for me, a treasure of infinite love," Gandhi posted on Twitter.

Parmar said he gave the piggy bank and asked Gandhi to use it for the yatra if he needs money.

"I understand that the Bharat Jodo Yatra is to unite Hindus and Muslims and that there is no difference between them. They are one," said Parmar who saved in the piggy bank from his pocket money since the yatra began.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; November 26, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: 'Investigative report' of cyber attack on AIIMS
DNA Video
When will the destiny of gem cutters change?
DNA Video
Beginning of efforts to curb violence against Women in 1999
DNA Video
DNA: Disrespect by politicians of the family of the rape victim in Lakhimpur Kheri
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: What are the signs of flood in Saudi Arabia?
DNA Video
DNA: T-shirt with Amitabh Bachchan's poster banned without permission!
DNA Video
DNA : The time has come for a change in the Election Commission!
DNA Video
DNA: When Apollo-12 returned to Earth in 1969
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's new Army Chief's 'Anti India' Bio-Data