'Treasure of infinite love', says Rahul Gandhi after boy offers him piggy bank during Bharat Jodo Yatra - WATCH

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, leading the country’s biggest yatra post-independence, said sacrifice and selflessness are the values inculcated during childhood as a boy offers his piggy band to him during the yatra in Madhya Pradesh. In the heartfelt video shared by Rahul Gandhi on his official Twitter handle, the boy is seen handing over his piggy bank covered with red cloth to the former Congress chief, while being caressed by him. He later touched the feet of veteran leader Digvijay Singh as he gave him due blessings.

In a video, the boy, identified as Yashraj Parmar, is seen walking with Gandhi and heard saying he likes Rahul Gandhi because he takes everyone along.

"Sacrifice and selflessness are values inculcated during childhood. This piggy bank is priceless for me, a treasure of infinite love," Gandhi posted on Twitter.

Parmar said he gave the piggy bank and asked Gandhi to use it for the yatra if he needs money.

"I understand that the Bharat Jodo Yatra is to unite Hindus and Muslims and that there is no difference between them. They are one," said Parmar who saved in the piggy bank from his pocket money since the yatra began.