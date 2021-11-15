हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Narendra Modi

Tribal society's contribution being honoured for the first time since Independence: PM Narendra Modi

“Today India is celebrating its 1st 'Janjatiya Gaurav Divas'. For the 1st time after independence, art, culture of tribal society & their contribution towards freedom struggle and nation-building is being proudly remembered & honoured,” said PM Modi. 

(Credits: ANI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (November 15, 2021) addressed a gathering at Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas Mahasammelan in Bhopal, after paying floral tribute to legendary freedom fighter from the tribal community Birsa Munda on his birth anniversary

At the event, PM Modi said it was for the first time, since Independence, that the culture of the tribal society and its contribution towards freedom struggle and nation-building was being proudly honoured and remembered.

“Today India is celebrating its 1st 'Janjatiya Gaurav Divas'. For the 1st time after independence, art, culture of tribal society & their contribution towards freedom struggle and nation-building is being proudly remembered & honoured,” said PM Modi at Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas Mahasammelan in Bhopal. 

“I'd also like to remember notable historian & Padma Vibhushan Babasaheb Purandare. I came to know this morning that he passed away. His contribution in taking history of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to common people is priceless,” PM Modi added.

