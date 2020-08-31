Triple murder horror in Agra; three of family brutally tortured, tied with tapes before being set on fire

AGRA: Three members of a family were found murdered in a house in Agra's Nagla Kishan Lal area on Monday (August 31). According to reports, police recovered charred bodies of three members from the house.

Police said the bodies of Ramvir, his wife Meera and their 23-year-old son Babloo, were found tied with tapes and their mouths were stuffed with polythene. The gas cylinder was leaking as the pipe had been detached to burn the house along with the inmates.

"Ramvir was running a grocery store from his home. On Monday morning, the neighbours noticed that the shop was closed while Ramvir used to open it in the early hours. Then someone peeped inside the house and found three charred bodies. The neighbours immediately informed the police," a police official said.

The police registered a case of murder and sent the bodies for post-mortem. Superintendent of Police (SSP) Babloo Kumar said Ramvir wanted his son to get a job in the Railways and have Rs 12 lakh to a retured army man. However, despite that his son could not get a job. Three days ago, Ramvir had a heated argument with the retured army man when he demanded back his money.

For now, the police is questioning the retired army man on suspicion.