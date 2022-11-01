Triple murder in Uttar Pradesh: Samajwadi Party slams Yogi Adityanath govt on poor law and order

Badaun (Uttar Pradesh): The Samajwadi Party (SP) has launched a blistering attack on the Yogi Adityanath government on the law and order issue, following a triple murder in Uttar Pradesh`s Badaun. Former SP MP Dharmendra Yadav said that the murder of former SP Block Chief Rakesh Gupta, his wife, and his mother on Monday evening was an example of the prevailing situation in the state. He demanded immediate arrest of the accused and action against the guilty.

Three persons -- Rakesh Gupta, his wife, and his mother -- were shot dead in their house late Monday evening by unidentified assailants. The incident took place in Sathra village within the Ushait police circle. According to reports, the accused forcefully barged into the house and opened indiscriminate firing at all the family members present in the house. The gunmen fled the spot after committing three murders.

Later, police arrived and started their investigation. After getting the information about the incident, Senior Superintendent of Police O.P. Singh rushed to the spot along with the forensic experts. Gupta was an influential SP leader and was the party`s block chief earlier. He was currently a Zila Panchayat member and a well-known person in the area.

An eyewitness said that there are two gates in the house and the accused entered from the main gate after killing everyone in the house, they left from the other gate. Fear gripped the entire village after the incident and heavy police personnel have been deployed in the area. Multiple teams have been deployed to find the accused.

Superintendent of Police, Amit Kishore Srivastava said, "Rakesh Gupta, his wife Sharda, and mother Shanti Devi were shot dead inside their house. The bodies have been sent for autopsy and efforts are on to nab the accused."

BJP leader booked for threatening doctor in Shahjahanpur

A BJP leader has been booked for allegedly threatening a doctor on duty and pointing a gun at him at the Government Medical College in Uttar Pradesh`s Shahjahanpur. Sanjay Kumar, ASP, city, said that Dr Karan Gupta was on duty on Sunday midnight at the Government Medical College when one Anshul Agnihotri was brought in with complaints of chest pain.

The ASP said that Bajpai allegedly grabbed the doctor by his neck, manhandled him, and also pointed a gun.

After a preliminary examination, Agnihotri was sent for an ECG when the vice president of the BJP`s Mahanagar unit Rajkamal Bajpai arrived at the medical facility and created a ruckus. The BJP leader, however, said that the patient was known to him and he was called to the hospital by Agnihotri`s family as he was allegedly not getting proper treatment.

Decomposed body found in train toilet in UP

A highly decomposed body of an unidentified man was recovered from a locked toilet of the Amritsar-bound Janseva Express at Roza station in Shahjahanpur district. The body is of a man, apparently in his thirties.

Sub-inspector Karunesh Chandra Shukla of the government railway police (GRP), said that the body had apparently travelled undetected for about 900 km from Bihar`s Banmankhi junction to Shahjahanpur. It was only when some passengers of the general train compartment started complaining of a foul smell coming from the washroom.

The rail staff broke open the washroom door and found the bloated body. The train left for Amritsar after a five-hour halt. "The man was wearing a green shirt and a pair of blue trousers. We did not find any ID card on him. Information has been shared with other GRP stations. The door was locked from the inside and it seems there was no foul play. The autopsy report suggests that the man may have died before the train started from Banmankhi. Staff who had washed the train there should have been more alert," the GRP official said.

Dr Sanjay Rai of the railway hospital said that the body was at least three days old and had started to decompose, adding "The man died after he slipped into a possible coma and there were no physical injuries found on him."