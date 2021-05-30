हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COVID-19

Tripura announces scheme for children orphaned due to COVID-19

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Saturday (May 29) announced a scheme for the welfare of the children who lost their parents due to COVID-19. 

Tripura announces scheme for children orphaned due to COVID-19
File Photo

New Delhi: Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Saturday (May 29) announced a scheme for the welfare of the children who lost their parents due to COVID-19. 

Launching the 'Mukhyamantri Balya Seva Parikalpana' (Chief Ministers Children Service Scheme), Deb said that the state government will provide financial assistance of Rs 3,500 per month to orphan children staying with relatives instead of government shelters, up to the age of 18 years, as per PTI report. 

While those living at government shelters, the administration will bear the cost of their living, the Tripura CM said. The pandemic which came as a disaster for many children, the scheme was planned with the intention to support them, Deb told the media. 

"After completion of Matriculation (class-10 board exam), the government would provide these children with either a laptop or a tablet to access the internet for their educational purpose," he added. 

For girls who have lost their parents, the state will furnish a financial assistance of Rs 50,000 for expenses of their marriage, the CM announced. 

Deb, who also holds the health and family welfare portfolios, stated that the state government has already announced a package of Rs 579 crore to provide financial assistance and wages to people during the pandemic period.

On Saturday, Tripura recorded 49,885 COVID-19 cases and 504 fatalities. The recovery rate stands at 86.56 per cent, while the fatality rate is at 1.01 per cent, as per state health bulletin. 

Meanwhile, The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Saturday declared that PM-CARES fund will be utilized for a specially designed scheme to create a corpus of Rs 10 lakh each for children when they reach 18 years of age.

(With inputs from agencies)

