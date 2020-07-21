Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb sparks a row with ‘Punjabis, Jats have less brains’ remarks, apologises

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Tuesday (July 21) apologised for saying that Punjabis and Jats are physically strong but less brainy than Bengalis, who are very intelligent.

CM Deb said that he was talking about the thinking of some people about Punjabis and Jats and his intention was not to hurt the sentiments of any community. Deb added that he is proud of both Punjabi as well as Jat community and he himself has spent a lot of with them.

अगरतला प्रेस क्लब में आयोजित एक कार्यक्रम में मैंने अपने पंजाबी और जाट भाइयों के बारे मे कुछ लोगों की सोच का जिक्र किया था। मेरी धारणा किसी भी समाज को ठेस पहुंचाने की नहीं थी।

मुझे पंजाबी और जाट दोनों ही समुदायों पर गर्व है। मैं खुद भी काफी समय तक इनके बीच रहा हूँ। — Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) July 21, 2020

"If we talk about the people of Punjab, we say, he's a Punjabi, a Sardar. The Sardar isn't afraid of anyone. They are very strong but have less brains. One can't win them over with strength but with love and affection. Let me tell you about the Jats of Haryana. So how do people talk about Jats they say Jats are less intelligent but are very physically healthy. If you challenge a Jat, he will bring his gun out of his house," Deb had said while addressing an event at Agartala Press Club.

"For Bengal or Bengalis, it is said that one shouldn't challenge them with regards to intelligence. Bengalis are known as very intelligent and it is their identity in India every community is known with a certain type and character," he said further.

Deb's statements parked a huge uproar with Congress and other poilitical parties asking the BJP to take action against him for the controversial remarks.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said the comments are indicative of “the mindset of the BJP”. He also asked Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and his deputy Dushyant Chautala to speak on the matter. “Where are Modi ji and Nada ji? Apologise, take action,” Surjewala tweeted.

शर्मनाक व दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण! भाजपा के मुख्यमंत्री, त्रिपुरा,बिप्लब देव ने पंजाब के सिख भाइयों व हरियाणा के जाट समाज को अपमानित कर उनका “दिमाग़ कम” बताया ये भाजपा की औछी मानसिकता है। खट्टरजी व दुष्यंत चौटाला चुप्प क्यों हैं?

मोदी जी और नड्डाजी कहाँ हैं?

माफ़ी माँगे, कार्यवाही करें pic.twitter.com/whI8QOyKVk — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) July 20, 2020

Tripura CM Deb is not new to controversies. In 2018, he said internet and satellite television existed in the time of the Mahabharata.

In 2019, he claimed that Mughals wanted to destroy Tripura's cultural wonders by “bombing” its art and architecture.